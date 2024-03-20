Best LEGO sets for under $50: Bugatti, Bonsai Tree & more

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO sets available for under $50 and where you can buy each.

LEGO kits have become expensive, especially those sought-after models from, for example, LEGO’s Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series, Harry Potter Collectors’ Edition range, and many more. However, if you’re short on cash and want to immerse yourself into the building experience providing by LEGO bricks, there are several sets that won’t break the bank.

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO kits currently available for under $50 and where you can buy each of them. Here’s what you can expect.

1. LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide — 42151

LEGO

Comprising the most pieces (905) of any LEGO Technic set priced below $50, the LEGO replica of Bugatti’s track-only hypercar is a must-have piece of kit for kids aged nine and up. However, although one of the best LEGO Technic sets for kids, adults will also enjoy the immersive building experience provided by this LEGO Technic model.

This LEGO Bugatti is equipped with a range of detailed elements, such as scissor doors and a LEGO-reimagined W16 engine, reminiscent of the original model. It also features functional steering. When completed, it measures three inches tall, five inches long, and 12 inches in length.

The LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide is priced at $49.99.

2. LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree — 10281

LEGO

LEGO’s brick-built Bonsai Tree not only provides LEGO builders aged 18 and up with a rewarding building experience as the assemble its 878 pieces, this set will look great on display, on its own or when placed next to other botanical-inspired LEGO sets, such as the LEGO Icons Tiny Plants.

In addition, the seven-inch-tall set ships with a rectangular pot and buildable display stand. As such, unlike several LEGO flowers, you don’t have to buy your own pot or vase. A neat feature, this LEGO Icons set features interchangeable elements, leaves finished in green or, when you want the set to bloom, pink cherry blossoms.

The LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree is priced at $49.99.

3. LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand — 75377

LEGO

Revealed alongside several other LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary sets, the LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand is a must-have for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up and don’t want to break the bank. This LEGO-reimagined starship is priced at $49.99.

Comprising 557 pieces, each of which clicks together to create a spectacular display piece. The completed build measures seven inches tall, three-and-a-half inches wide, and 11.5 inches nose to tail. A display stand and plaque are included.

4. LEGO Speed Champions BMW M4 GT3 & BMW M Hybrid V8 Race Cars — 76922

LEGO

Among the new LEGO Speed Champions sets, this kit has to be one of the best. Featuring a duo of brick-built BMW racing cars and priced at $44.99, it’s a bang-for-your-buck proposition. In addition, it comprises the most pieces (676) of any LEGO Speed Champions kit currently available.

Both of these LEGO-reimagined BMWs are detailed, with each equipped with BMW M Motorsport’s signature livery, large rear wings, and diffusers. Two minifigures are included.

5. LEGO Creator 3in1 Flowers in Watering Can — 31149

LEGO

The LEGO Creator 3in1 Flowers in a Watering Can has to be one of the best LEGO Creator 3in1 sets currently available. Offering LEGO builders the option of assembling one of three colorful models, it is sure to provide anyone as young as eight years old with an enjoyable building experience. In addition, once completed, each of the kits will look great on display.

You have the option of building a brick-built watering can, replete with flowers, a rain boot, which is also filled with flowers, and a duo of birds, sited atop a perch. What’s more, with an asking price of $29.99, this set will set you back much less than the other kits included in this list.

