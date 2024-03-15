LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sian gets great discount at Amazon

The 3,696-piece LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 set realistically brings the iconic Italian supercar home at 17% off.

Rev up your LEGO collection with an intricately detailed, scale model of the iconic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, now 17% off on Amazon. The 3,696-brick kit authentically replicates the luxury sports car in a bold lime green exterior.

The sleek finished model exudes power and passion thanks to LEGO’s realistic detailing and decorators. You can open the scissor doors to reveal an elaborate cockpit.

Lift the lime green hood to expose a flexible V12 engine with moving pistons, an 8-speed sequential transmission, and all-wheel drive just like the prestigious automobile.

Pose and play out your own high-speed adventures with functioning steering, front and rear suspension systems with shock absorbers, and a rear spoiler ready to deploy at a moment’s notice. The Lamborghini rides on distinctive golden rims wrapped in realistic disc brakes and low-profile tires.

LEGO designers precisely shaped the car’s famous angular body style and exclusive green paint job seen on the full-size edition. Logos and custom elements on the brick surfaces stay true to the Italian brand’s prestigious racing image.

Save big on LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP set

This set is designed for LEGO enthusiasts and delivers a hands-on project for supercar fans alike. Following the included step guide unlocks an immersive building experience concluding with a decorative display stand.

Inside the box, builders will also uncover exclusive behind-the-scenes content examining how LEGO and Lamborghini collaborated. Now is a great time to shift your model collection into high gear with this highly detailed LEGO set, marked down over 17% on Amazon.

