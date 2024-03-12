Amazon cuts price of LEGO Technic McLaren F1 Race Car 

Amazon continues to offer great savings on LEGO, with the latest discounted kit coming in the shape of the LEGO Technic McLaren F1 racer. Here’s what you can expect.

LEGO recently revealed several F1-inspired kits, ranging from LEGO Technic models, such as the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14, to the LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4. Both of these kits are must-haves for F1 fans. However, although not new, so is the LEGO Technic set featured here.

Taking inspiration from the McLaren F1 racing outfit’s 2022 racer, this 1434-piece replica is sure to fuel the passion McLaren supporters aged 18 and up have for their favorite F1 team. It’s also one of the best LEGO Technic sets for adults.

LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car gets price cut at Amazon

LEGO

Developed in close collaboration with the Woking-based F1 team and alongside the real-life race car, this LEGO Technic model features an array of elements reminiscent of the original. Its pieces are finished in McLaren Racing’s signature orange and blue livery and are equipped with several functional items.

This 2022 Toy of the Year Award-winning kit is fitted with a LEGO V6 engine, which features moving pistons, working steering and suspension, and a differential. The completed build measures five inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and 25.5 inches front to rear.

The LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car will make for a spectacular centerpiece, whether it is displayed in your home or office. Of course, you can always “park” it next to your other LEGO-reimagined vehicles in your garage.

Amazon has dropped the price of this McLaren F1-inspired set by 14%.

LEGO

However, you don’t have to leave out the young McLaren enthusiasts from joining in the F1 fun. LEGO has recently revealed a quartet of new LEGO Speed Champions sets, which includes the LEGO Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car.

