Amazon cuts price of brilliant LEGO Peugeot Le Mans Hypercar

Amazon is continuing to cut prices of LEGO Technic, with the latest discounted kit coming in the shape of Peugeot’s 9X8 24H Le Mans hypercar. Amazon has shaved 10% of this set’s price.

LEGO’s Technic range comprises a selection of fantastic kits, each designed to offer LEGO builders a glimpse into the world of engineering while they click together the pieces of each. The LEGO replica of Peugeot’s entry into the Le Mans Hypercar category is no exception.

Amazon has now cut the price of this LEGO set by 10%. So, if you ever wanted to add this set to your LEGO Technic collection, now is the time.

Designed for adults aged 18 and up, the LEGO Technic 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar offers both an immersive and rewarding building experience. When completed, the 1775-piece build is sure to provide experienced LEGO builders with a sense of accomplishment.

In addition, the 1:10-scale model of the Peugeot 9X8 will look great on display, with its intricate design detailing remaining faithful to that of the original.

This includes the real-life race car’s livery, sponsor logos, and, a neat feature, glow-in-the-dark elements for the front and rear lights. The completed model measures five inches tall, nine inches wide, and 19.5 inches long.

However, it’s not only this LEGO Technic set’s authentic design elements that make it such a fantastic piece of kit. LEGO builders can explore the hypercar’s hybrid system, which comprises a LEGO-reimagined V6 piston engine and electric motor.

The LEGO replica is also equipped with a suspension system, which LEGO has specially designed for this set, and working steering. The latter is operated via either the steering wheel, which is accessed via opening the doors or a gear element that is sited on top of the model.

The LEGO Technic 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar is a must-have set for motorsport enthusiasts. It will also make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself or a fellow LEGO builder who’s aged 18 and up.

