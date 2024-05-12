Marvel Rivals demands creators don’t criticise game in return for Alpha access

Marvel Rivals launched its first Closed Alpha, and players have been jumping into NetEase’s hero shooter for the first time. Among them, many streamers have requested access, but conditions placed in the contract are causing huge concerns for some.

On Twitter/X, streamer Brandon Larned shared several clauses in the Marvel Rivals contract given to streamers. These clauses heavily restrict the ability of players to negatively critique the game or disparage it in any way.

The language in the Non-Disparagement clause then goes significantly further than that. It expressly prohibits players from making satirical comments about the game or game-related material, regardless of the intent of the satire.

Article continues after ad

It also prevents signatories from comparing Marvel Rivals to other games if the comparisons could be deemed “malicious.” This contract is significantly restrictive, and many are concerned that it will prevent streamers and influencers from sharing their true thoughts on the game.

Article continues after ad

Though clauses like this are fairly standard in sponsorship agreements, streamers are being asked to sign these contracts simply to gain access to the game. They are not being paid to promote Marvel Rivals, and the scope of the Non-Disparagement clause is wide.

NetEase Games

How closely NetEase is enforcing the clauses is unclear at this time, but responses to the post have been overwhelmingly negative, with many feeling that it stifles their freedom to provide legitimate criticism.

Article continues after ad

There are already reports of several streamers making jokes about the game and providing relevant criticism. Streamer Dokibird spent some time playing the game and provided satirical commentary at times. In addition, she also made several comparisons to Overwatch characters and the game more generally.

Marvel Rivals has no release date with the Closed Alpha the first step in a lengthy development process. The game features nineteen playable characters, including Iron Man and Spider-Man, as well as two currently announced maps, Tokyo 2099 and Asgard.