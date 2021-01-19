 Sodapoppin & The Kittens explain why they've quit OfflineTV's Rust server - Dexerto
Rust

Sodapoppin & The Kittens explain why they’ve quit OfflineTV’s Rust server

Published: 19/Jan/2021 13:44

by Connor Bennett
Sodapoppin talking to camera and a character from Rust
Twitch: Sodapoppin/Facepunch Studios

Sodapoppin

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris and Vigors, two key members of the Kitten’s group on the OfflineTV Rust server, are taking a break from the RP server. 

Even though Rust was first released in 2013, it’s experienced incredible levels of popularity in recent weeks thanks to some of Twitch’s biggest streamers.

They’ve, mostly, been flocking to the OfflineTV servers – The Badlands and The Divide – for a bit of roleplaying and PVP action, and it’s given fans some incredible moments. 

While some players have called it out as a phase, and are expecting streamers to move on in one fell swoop, they haven’t just yet. However, a few names are starting to depart from the server, even if it’s just for a break. 

rust vehicle
Facepunch Studios
Creator’s have flocked to OfflineT’sV RP server ‘The Divide’.

The main two that have departed so far are Sodapoppin and Vigors. They make up part of the Kittens group on the OfflineTV RP server, where they finish every sentence by saying meow. 

Sodapoppin hinted at quitting a few weeks back when the OfflineTV server first got going, but didn’t, and moved over to the new server when more creators where invited. 

He hasn’t played Rust – on stream, anyway – since January 17, saying he’s just not in the mood. “I don’t feel like streaming Rust at atm,” he tweeted on January 18 after a creator skin for his group went live. “I streamed it for 2 hours, but they now made it a drop for mostly everyone’s channel since I have no interest in streaming Rust which is awesome, just filling y’all in.”

Vigors echoed Sodapoppin’s tweet a few hours later, hinting at more members of the Kittens taking a break from Rust.

“Our dumb little group had a fun as f**k time on the rust server but we deciding to take a break for now, he posted. “Met a f**k ton of dope people and am glad I got to experience this last month. Meow.”

In his day not playing Rust, Sodapoppin has still been streaming, but he and others have moved on to different multiplayer games. He’s even made a few returns to VRChat, even getting his Dad to experience it. 

The group could very well return to Rust at some point in the future, but that’ll be up to them. Who knows, everyone else might have moved on to something else by the time they’re ready.

Entertainment

Virtual streamer CodeMiko banned from Twitch for third time

Published: 19/Jan/2021 10:40 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 10:53

by Connor Bennett
CodeMiko smiling at the camera during Twitch stream
Twitch: CodeMiko

Twitch

Popular virtual streamer CodeMiko has been banned from Twitch for the third time, leaving some fans asking if this is a permanent ban. 

Over the years, Twitch streamers have come up with different ways to stand out from the crowd instead of just being world-class at certain games. Some have ramped up production in a major way and you can’t really take your eyes off it.

That includes VTubers and virtual streamers too, who use a digital avatar, editing, and even in some cases, a motion capture suit, to replace themselves on-screen and take on a different persona. 

In the last few weeks, Codemiko – a streamer who takes the VTuber concept to a whole new level – has been getting massive numbers on Twitch. However, she’s now been banned, yet again. 

CodeMiko on a livestream
Twitch: CodeMiko
CodeMiko is a virtual streamer with 50,000 followers on Twitch

The ban came on January 19 after StreamerBans, who tracks all the different bans – temporary or permanent – on Twitch, tweeted that CodeMiko had been suspended by Twitch. 

The reason for the ban, or its length, is unknown but some fans were quick to speculate on the reason. Some suggested that it was because she used the word Simp – which was recently banned by Twitch. 

Others noted that in a previous stream, where she was interviewing fellow streamer PayMoneyWubby, Codemiko was incredibly drunk and could have been banned for that. Twitch does have some strict rules around drinking on stream, especially if you get out of hand and overindulge. 

There’s no way of confirming just why she’s banned, or how long the ban will last unless the streamer reveals it herself. Twitch typically does not comment on individual bans.

The only thing she’s posted regarding the ban was the ‘sadge’ meme.

This would be her third ban, previously being banned twice in September of 2020.

However, a streamer has to be banned three times within a three month period to rack up a permanent ban, so, she’ll probably be back at some point in the near future.