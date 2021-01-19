Sodapoppin & The Kittens explain why they've quit OfflineTV's Rust server - Dexerto

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris and Vigors, two key members of the Kitten’s group on the OfflineTV Rust server, are taking a break from the RP server.

Even though Rust was first released in 2013, it’s experienced incredible levels of popularity in recent weeks thanks to some of Twitch’s biggest streamers.

They’ve, mostly, been flocking to the OfflineTV servers – The Badlands and The Divide – for a bit of roleplaying and PVP action, and it’s given fans some incredible moments.

While some players have called it out as a phase, and are expecting streamers to move on in one fell swoop, they haven’t just yet. However, a few names are starting to depart from the server, even if it’s just for a break.

The main two that have departed so far are Sodapoppin and Vigors. They make up part of the Kittens group on the OfflineTV RP server, where they finish every sentence by saying meow.

Sodapoppin hinted at quitting a few weeks back when the OfflineTV server first got going, but didn’t, and moved over to the new server when more creators where invited.

He hasn’t played Rust – on stream, anyway – since January 17, saying he’s just not in the mood. “I don’t feel like streaming Rust at atm,” he tweeted on January 18 after a creator skin for his group went live. “I streamed it for 2 hours, but they now made it a drop for mostly everyone’s channel since I have no interest in streaming Rust which is awesome, just filling y’all in.”

Vigors echoed Sodapoppin’s tweet a few hours later, hinting at more members of the Kittens taking a break from Rust.

“Our dumb little group had a fun as f**k time on the rust server but we deciding to take a break for now, he posted. “Met a f**k ton of dope people and am glad I got to experience this last month. Meow.”

In his day not playing Rust, Sodapoppin has still been streaming, but he and others have moved on to different multiplayer games. He’s even made a few returns to VRChat, even getting his Dad to experience it.

The group could very well return to Rust at some point in the future, but that’ll be up to them. Who knows, everyone else might have moved on to something else by the time they’re ready.