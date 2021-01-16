xQc hits back at claims he only plays Rust for the viewers - Dexerto

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel hit back at claims that the Rust phase on his stream is over, and that he only plays the multiplayer survival game for a hearty boost in viewers.

In the last few weeks, Twitch has been dominated by streamers either roleplaying or PVP’ing in Rust. The multiplayer game, which has been around since 2013, has even eclipsed 1.5 million total viewers at certain points, mainly in part thanks to the OfflineTV servers.

Former Overwatch pro xQc has, alongside Shroud, dominated the viewer totals for Rust, and can regularly be found at the top of the charts whenever he is playing the Facepunch Studios title.

However, during his January 15 stream, the Luminosity Gaming streamer decided against playing Rust for the first time in a few days, leading some cynical fans to ask if the Rust phase on Twitch had come to an end.

When he was accused, himself of giving up on the Rust ‘hype’, seeing as he wasn’t playing, xQc quickly jibed back that, at the end of the day, he is a variety streamer and can play whatever he wants.

“Rust hype is over? Nah, I’m just chilling dude,” xQc responded after a few messages joked about him coming to the end with the multiplayer survival game.

“I’m just playing whatever game. I don’t know why you laugh that a phase would be over. Like, who cares about a phase or hype? I play games whenever they feel good to me and I’m enjoying them.”

He kicked things up a notch though a few moments later, pointing out that he was playing Rust before the game exploded on Twitch. “I played Rust, literally, like three days before the Rust phase even begun. I talked about making a server before any of this even happened,” xQc added.

“People said, oh you’re playing Rust for the viewers, and even when there was less before, I still played it, so then what? What’s your argument?”

It’s not like his last Rust stream came to a catastrophic end, and saw the Candian delete the game from his PC either. He simply jumped off in favor of playing Balloons Tower Defense to end the stream in a chill manner.

He’ll likely return to Rust whenever he is in the mood to do so, and not because some viewers are imploring him to jump back on the RP hype train.