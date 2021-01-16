 xQc hits back at claims he only plays Rust for the viewers - Dexerto
Logo
Rust

xQc hits back at claims he only plays Rust for the viewers

Published: 16/Jan/2021 11:30

by Connor Bennett
xQc looking at the camera and a Rust character
Twitch: xQc/Facepunch Studios

Share

xQc

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel hit back at claims that the Rust phase on his stream is over, and that he only plays the multiplayer survival game for a hearty boost in viewers.

In the last few weeks, Twitch has been dominated by streamers either roleplaying or PVP’ing in Rust. The multiplayer game, which has been around since 2013, has even eclipsed 1.5 million total viewers at certain points, mainly in part thanks to the OfflineTV servers. 

Former Overwatch pro xQc has, alongside Shroud, dominated the viewer totals for Rust, and can regularly be found at the top of the charts whenever he is playing the Facepunch Studios title.

However, during his January 15 stream, the Luminosity Gaming streamer decided against playing Rust for the first time in a few days, leading some cynical fans to ask if the Rust phase on Twitch had come to an end. 

xQc has been at the heart of nearly every slice of Rust drama since December.
Twitch: xQc
xQc has been at the heart of nearly every slice of Rust drama since December.

When he was accused, himself of giving up on the Rust ‘hype’, seeing as he wasn’t playing, xQc quickly jibed back that, at the end of the day, he is a variety streamer and can play whatever he wants. 

“Rust hype is over? Nah, I’m just chilling dude,” xQc responded after a few messages joked about him coming to the end with the multiplayer survival game. 

“I’m just playing whatever game. I don’t know why you laugh that a phase would be over. Like, who cares about a phase or hype? I play games whenever they feel good to me and I’m enjoying them.”

He kicked things up a notch though a few moments later, pointing out that he was playing Rust before the game exploded on Twitch. “I played Rust, literally, like three days before the Rust phase even begun. I talked about making a server before any of this even happened,” xQc added.

“People said, oh you’re playing Rust for the viewers, and even when there was less before, I still played it, so then what? What’s your argument?”

It’s not like his last Rust stream came to a catastrophic end, and saw the Candian delete the game from his PC either. He simply jumped off in favor of playing Balloons Tower Defense to end the stream in a chill manner.

He’ll likely return to Rust whenever he is in the mood to do so, and not because some viewers are imploring him to jump back on the RP hype train.

Entertainment

Conor McGregor explains why YouTube boxing is “good business” for the sport

Published: 16/Jan/2021 1:20

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Conor McGregor Jake Paul Youtube Boxing
Jake Paul / Conor McGregor

Share

Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Logan Paul helped popularize ‘YouTube Boxing’ in recent years, although it’s often described as a mockery of the sport. However, Conor McGregor explained why he isn’t against it and thinks it’s good business.

Conor McGregor has been focused on his upcoming UFC 257 bout against Dustin Poirier for a while now. However, that hasn’t stopped Jake Paul from doing his best to rope the former double champion into an exhibition boxing match.

Jake first called him out back in November 2020 after he knocked out Nate Robinson. Then, he taunted him to accept a $50 million fight offer several weeks later and has been flailing about ever since. 

He still hasn’t managed to get his attention. However, his antics did draw out comments from UFC President Dana White and Conor’s coach, John Kavanagh. Now, Conor has finally shared his thoughts on YouTube boxing as a whole, and here’s what he had to say.

Jake Paul Conor McGregor
Jake Paul / Conor McGregor
Jake Paul has tried and failed to bait a response from Conor McGregor.

“A lot of people are criticizing [YouTube boxing] as maybe making a bit of a mockery of fighting,” asked an interviewer. It’s the predominant view among fans of combat sports. “I want you to weigh in on that for me.” 

“If they are fighting, well, then it can’t make a mockery of fighting, right?” said Conor. “They’re getting in, and they’re competing. I am not so much against it. The YouTube kid and the NBA star competing [was] good business.

“Am I into those competitions myself? It’s not the most high level if any level… [but] as they say if it makes dollars, it makes sense,” he added. “I know Dana and the UFC are not really into it, but… I’m not so against it. I think if people are willing to get in and take the risk of making that walk, I am certainly a viewer.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TheBreadBatch (@thebreadbatch)

Conor’s opinion might come as a surprise to fans who expected him to make scathing comments. However, as a businessman himself, it seems like he’s all for it. Plus, as he said, YouTube boxers are still fighting and giving it their all.

On another note, Conor didn’t seem too incensed about Jake. He barely mentioned him at all. 

Still, it’s only a matter of time before Jake responds, and there’s no doubt he won’t be too thrilled about being referred to as “the YouTube kid.”