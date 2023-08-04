Twitch streamer STPeach quits “lewd” content for her mental health and relationships

Popular Twitch streamer STPeach has announced and explained her decision to quit content creation on what she calls “lewd” platforms, such as OnlyFans, citing issues with her mental health and relationships with friends and family.

STPeach has been a big name in streaming for the better part of a decade, finding popularity as early as 2016 and 2017 on Twitch.

Her content has often been considered more on the “lewd” side, as although she plays games on stream, her outfits are often revealing, which have led to various bans on her account.

In 2022, she was banned twice, both for cosplay outfits that Twitch deemed too revealing to be worn on the platform.

STPeach quits “lewd” content creation

STPeach had already stopped producing this content in 2023, but chose to address it on August 3, explaining the reason for her decision.

“Decided to address this more publicly since people keep asking but I have quit doing the more lewd platforms,” she said.

“Deciding to step away was a hard decision but my mental health, happiness, relationships with family, friends and god, have felt so much better after quitting.”

The streamer concluded, “Thankful for the opportunities that It has given but I’m happy with my decision, hopefully you all understand.”

Comments from fans and fellow streamers were generally supportive of her decision.

Content creator Charlotte Winslow said, “So proud of you!”, while others said that mental health comes first, and that she should do what makes her happy.

STPeach has also been streaming less on Twitch in recent weeks, with only one stream in the past week at the time of writing.

She remains one of the most popular female streamers on the platform though in terms of follower count, with over 1 million.