Rogue Company Arms Dealer Update brings new 2v2 map: full patch notes - Dexerto

Hi-Rez has set the long-awaited Arms Dealer patch live in Rogue Company, and along with plenty of updates and new cosmetic content, it also brings the new ‘Rooftops’ 2v2 map live, and we can’t wait to give it a try.

Rogue Company has seen regular updates since the third-person shooter was released by Hi-Rez in 2020, and on April 13, 2021, the latest, called the ‘Arms Dealer’ patch finally went live.

There are new Outfits, other cosmetics and even the beautiful new 2v2 map called ‘Rooftops,’ which will have players battling it out on top of a beachfront hotel straight out of 1980s Miami. So, let’s take a look at everything new that’s arrived.

New Rogue Company missions, skins & cosmetics

In the Arms Dealer event, players can choose one of many missions to take on during matches. These unlock shipments of cosmetic items for free, including new Profile Banners, Emotes, Weapon Wraps, and more.

More exclusive missions and shipments can also be unlocked with Rogue Bucks, which will give you access to even more rewards, such as Gl1tch’s new Neon Override Outfit.

For the best of the best, there’s also the Combat Medic Outfit for Saint, awarded for completing every single mission. Just be warned, there are a lot. So don’t wait to start if you want this exclusive Outfit for the healer.

Rogue Company new Rooftops map

The biggest thing being added this patch is the new Rooftops map though, and it is one heck of a looker. Perched on top of a pastel pink beach hotel called “Paradise,” the 2v2 map will have you battling it out in the lap of luxury.

Along with the new map and everything else, there are a number of general gameplay changes as well, the full list of which can be found down below:

Arms Dealer Update Notes