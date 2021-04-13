Rogue Company Arms Dealer Update brings new 2v2 map: full patch notes - Dexerto

Hi-Rez has set the long-awaited Arms Dealer patch live in Rogue Company, and along with plenty of updates and new cosmetic content, it also brings the new ‘Rooftops’ 2v2 map live, and we can’t wait to give it a try.
Rogue Company has seen regular updates since the third-person shooter was released by Hi-Rez in 2020, and on April 13, 2021, the latest, called the ‘Arms Dealer’ patch finally went live.
There are new Outfits, other cosmetics and even the beautiful new 2v2 map called ‘Rooftops,’ which will have players battling it out on top of a beachfront hotel straight out of 1980s Miami. So, let’s take a look at everything new that’s arrived.
New Rogue Company missions, skins & cosmetics
In the Arms Dealer event, players can choose one of many missions to take on during matches. These unlock shipments of cosmetic items for free, including new Profile Banners, Emotes, Weapon Wraps, and more.
More exclusive missions and shipments can also be unlocked with Rogue Bucks, which will give you access to even more rewards, such as Gl1tch’s new Neon Override Outfit.
For the best of the best, there’s also the Combat Medic Outfit for Saint, awarded for completing every single mission. Just be warned, there are a lot. So don’t wait to start if you want this exclusive Outfit for the healer.
Rogue Company new Rooftops map
The biggest thing being added this patch is the new Rooftops map though, and it is one heck of a looker. Perched on top of a pastel pink beach hotel called “Paradise,” the 2v2 map will have you battling it out in the lap of luxury.
Along with the new map and everything else, there are a number of general gameplay changes as well, the full list of which can be found down below:
Arms Dealer Update Notes
Arms Dealer Event
The Arms Dealer Event is here for a limited time! Complete missions, earn Credits, and exchange them for Shipments with unique rewards!
Players will begin by selecting an Active Mission from the list of 12 available. Once a player completes a task through an Active Mission, they will receive Credits which can be exchanged for Standard shipments.
Only one Active Mission is available at any given time, however progress will not reset if a player switches between them and may be earned through any available game mode.
Rewards
There are three types of Shipments:
- Standard – Can be purchased with Event Currency or Rogue Bucks
- Exclusive – Can be purchased with Rogue Bucks only
- Special Reserve – This will unlock after all other Shipments have been purchased
Shipment 1
- Combat Medic Banner
- Combat Medic Avatar
Shipment 2
- Bad Egg Banner
Shipment 3
- Strong Dab Emote
- The Last Laugh Title
Shipment 4
- Rose Checkers Melee Weapon Wrap
- Eggsplosive Avatar
Exclusive Shipment 1
- 90s Pool Party Wingsuit
- Rose Checkers Secondary Weapon Wrap
- Egg Hunter Banner
- An Additional Exclusive Mission
Exclusive Shipment 2
- Dougie Fresh Emote
- Rose Checkers Primary Weapon Wrap
- Crystal Sunset Wingsuit
- An Additional Exclusive Mission
Exclusive Shipment 3
- Combat Medic Armory Primary Weapon Wrap
- Combat Medic Armory Primary Melee Wrap
- Bad Egg Avatar
- An Additional Exclusive Mission
Exclusive Shipment 4
- Neon Override Gl1tch Outfit
- Combat Medic Armor Secondary Weapon Wrap
- Arms Dealer Title
- An Additional Exclusive Mission
Special Reserve Shipment
- Combat Medic Saint
- Lemonade Burst Primary Weapon Wrap
MODES
Dodgeball (4v4)
Two teams of four fight to be the last team alive. Each time you are eliminated you will be put into a respawn queue for your team. Once your team eliminates someone on the enemy team the first player in the respawn queue will spawn. This will continue until an entire team is eliminated!
- Each game is a BO11 lasting up to 2 minutes per round
- Teams will switch sides after 5 rounds
- Both teams begin at 12 respawns
- Either team can win the round by eliminating the other team
- There is an elimination counter on the scoreboard
- The team with the most eliminations will win the round if both teams are still alive
- If eliminations are tied a capture point will spawn
MAPS
- District
- Depot
- Rooftops
WEAPONS
Melee
- Melee Weapons cost increased from 4000 to 5000
Pistols
A3 Salvo
- Increased falloff damage
LW6 Revolver
- Headshot damage increased from 54 to 60
SMGs
D40-C
- Level 3 upgrade now allows you to ready your weapon faster after sprinting
- Increased falloff damage
- Body damage increased from 13 to 14
Knight
- Level 2 upgrade now also increases hipfire accuracy
Objection
- Reduced reticle bloom
Assault Rifle
KA30
- Level 3 upgrade now also allows you to ready your weapon faster after sprinting
Nightshade
- Reduced falloff damage
Sahara
- Fixed an issue where the weapon received bonus hip fire accuracy at the level 2 and 3 upgrades
DMRs
Arren L2-12
- Level 2 upgrade now also increases hip fire accuracy
MX-R
- Increased falloff damage
- Damage increased from 29 to 30
Shotguns
SKL-6
- Level 2 upgrade now allows you to ready your weapon faster after sprinting
LMGs
MLX Maw
- Level 2 upgrade allows bullets to pierce through enemies
- Level 1 upgrade’s movement speed increase while aiming now correctly doesn’t apply to the base weapon
ROGUES
Dallas
- Ability’s reveal duration reduced from 6s to 3s
Dima
- No longer has Replenish. Now has Resupply
Fixer
- Increased the glow on his glasses to help visibility from a distance
Ronin
- Reduced ballistic knife health from 10 to 1
Scorch
- Increased the range of Scorch’s ability activation sound
PERKS
Evade
- REWORKED: Players will now gain increased movement speed when being shot at
Replenish
- Now triggers on downs and eliminations
GADGETS
Bounce Grenade
- Base: Increased fuse time from 1s to 1.25s
- Level 1: Now increases explosion radius
- Level 2: Now increases damage to 125
GAME MODES
- Skirmish Map Rooftops added to the following queues:
- Wingman
- Wingman Strikeout
- Wingman Demolition
- Trios
- Trios Strikeout
- Trios Demolition
- Countdown