When is Outriders DLC coming out? - Dexerto

Square Enix’s Outriders has become one of 2021’s most talked about loot and shooter games, but will it be getting any new DLC?

Outriders has become one of the most talked about games of 2021, and not always for the right reasons. In truth, the title hasn’t exactly had the easiest release.

After a slew of unfortunate bugs, including recent inventory wipes after patch 1.05, some players have been calling for fixes to the game, while others look further into the future and request downloadable content.

So, will Outriders get DLC? Or will we be left hungry for new content? Here’s everything we know so far.

Will Outriders get DLC?

A February 13 interview with the development team, People Can Fly, didn’t look very optimistic in terms of lots of DLC.

Lead Narrative Designer, Szymon Barchan, clarified that the game was not going to be live service, noting that “we’re launching with a full game that you can enjoy with everything there. That was the plan four years ago, and those are decisions and directions we’re sticking to.”

This was cemented by Lead Level Designer, Rafal Pawlowski, who confirmed that: “Games are really expensive and we want players to have everything for the price at launch.”

Although Pawlowski confesses that “we want to create a huge universe,” Barchan highlights that the focus is on “delivering a full package with a full game, full story.”

Outriders devs plans for the future

Despite things sounding a little doom and gloom, there might be light at the end of the tunnel. Yet another conversation with People Can Fly revealed that, if the game was successful, there might be some more content added.

However, the game is complete at release so anything else that gets added really is just to enhance the experience and not change it entirely. There will also be no microtransactions involved.

Creative Director Bartek Kmita challenges the notion that they planned to “abandon” the game by stating “this isn’t a games-as-a-service, but if people like it, we will definitely be doing more things in the Outriders universe.”

“We have so many more stories to tell, and a lot of ideas we want to explore that we couldn’t fit in the original game, so we’re happy to create more content in the future. Anything we would make would be in the form of significant expansions with self-contained stories.”

So, while it appears that there won’t be anything added to the current storyline, Outriders fans can likely expect some form of new content in the near future!

