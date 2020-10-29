All weapon buffs and nerfs coming in next Rogue Company update - Dexerto

Rogue Company’s upcoming patch is tailored around tuning the game’s deadly weaponry. Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming weapon changes right here.
Rogue Company is filled with plenty of lethal characters and weapons, but Hi-Rez is now looking to shake up the meta with its new update. While certain Rogues have received mini updates, there has yet to be any extensive changes to the game’s weapons. This is particularly important considering Rogue Company’s eagerly-anticipated ranked mode is just around the corner.
Fortunately, Rogue Company’s Lead Designer has finally given fans a sneak peek into what they can expect when the patch hits live servers. There’s plenty to unpack here, so make sure you read up on all the latest changes before queuing up for your next game of Demolition.
Weapon balance release date
Rogue Company’s Lead Designer, Scott Lussier unveiled all the upcoming weapon changes via a post on Twitter. While we don’t have any official release date for this upcoming patch, we do know that Hi-Rez usually put out Rogue Company updates on Tuesday or Wednesday, around the middle of the week.
The changes will also likely go live alongside Rogue Company’s upcoming ranked mode beta, so make sure you keep an eye out on the game’s official channels. Here are all the latest weapon balance changes coming to Rogue Company:
Assault Rifle changes
KA30 (Dima, Ronin)
- Reduced reticle bloom.
Nightshade (Vy)
- Increased body shot damage from 16 to 17.
- Slightly reduced accuracy loss per shot.
SMG changes
SL-C (Ronin Scorch)
- Fixed an issue where the level one and two upgrades were receiving the wrong recoil.
DMR changes
D3D-i (Talon)
- Hip Fire accuracy has been slightly reduced.
- Adjusted falloff damage range.
Mamba (Dima, Saint)
- Range increased from 27m to 29m.
- Slightly reduced horizontal recoil.
MX-R (Dahlia, Trench)
- Hip fire accuracy has been slightly reduced.
- Range reduced from 31m to 27m.
- Adjusted falloff damage range.
- Fixed an issue where players would still show up on the mini-map when shooting after purchasing the level three upgrade.
- Fixed an issue where this weapon had less reticle bloom than intended.
Pistol changes
Spitfire (Chaac, Lancer, Ronin)
- Reduced reticle bloom.
- Increased range from 8m to 9m.
- Adjusted falloff ranges
Executioner (Anvil, Dahlia, Dima, Gl1tch, Saint, Trench, Vy)
- Adjusted falloff damage range.
For more guides, news, and leaks follow @RogueCoUpdates on Twitter.