All weapon buffs and nerfs coming in next Rogue Company update - Dexerto

It’s been a whole month since the newest installment of the long-running Final Fantasy franchise was announced. Square Enix’s JRPG giant will return on next-gen with Final Fantasy 16 and its new website doesn’t just have new teasers and story details, but teases a “major announcement” coming sometime in 2021 as well.

Final Fantasy is a name that is pretty much synonymous with the JRPG genre. Furthermore, the series has now been active for an astonishing 33 years and shows no signs of stopping. Final Fantasy 15 was a huge success and has sold at least nine million copies worldwide. Meaning, with the wind firmly back in the franchise’s sails, there’s no reason why Final Fantasy 16 won’t be the same.

So it makes sense for Square Enix to launch the game’s new website and fill it with lots of interesting new content.

Additionally, it’ll drum up excitement from long-time fans of the series and newcomers alike. It contains incredible artwork from the games and provides lots of new information about the game.

New main characters

Something that remains consistent with every Final Fantasy release is that there’s never any continuity. Each new number in the series brings with it new characters and a new narrative. Final Fantasy 16 is no exception as it has introduced three brand new faces for audiences to memorize.

The official Final Fantasy XVI teaser website provides official biographies for each new character.

Clive Rosfield

“There was a lot of speculation, but yes, the young knight and the tattooed man in the “Awakening” trailer are one and the same. His name is Clive Rosfield, and he’s the main protagonist of this game.

The firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria, Clive is a Shield who protects his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix. Joshua bestowed the Blessing of the Phoenix upon him, giving Clive the ability to wield a part of the Eikon’s fire. However, as the story unfolds, he is swept up into a great tragedy.”

Joshua Rosfield

“Joshua Rosfield is Clive’s younger brother and also the Dominant of the Phoenix—Eikon of Fire. Dominants are special beings who have the power of an Eikon residing within them. As a Dominant, Joshua transforms into the Phoenix and fights to protect his nation. Even though he was born into royalty, Joshua treats everyone with kindness, but he does have his childlike side, too, with a particular dislike of carrots.”

Jill Warrick

“The two brothers find a confidant in Jill Warrick, who was raised alongside them. At an early age, Jill was taken from her homeland in the Northern Territories—a nation that swore loyalty to the Grand Duchy of Rosaria—to become a ward of the duchy, securing peace between the two realms. She spends her childhood years with Clive and Joshua as a member of the Rosfield household.”

The descriptions already give a sense of unity and the Rosfield’s obviously share a close bond. Unlike some entries e.g Final Fantasy 7, the narrative will be based around people already familiar and friendly with one another.

Valisthea

Valisthea is the epic setting for the world’s gameplay and story saga. An excerpt from the Final Fantasy 16 teasers and story website has this to say about the new area:

“The land of Valisthea is studded with Mothercrystals—glittering mountains of crystal that tower over the realms around them, blessing them with aether. For generations, people have flocked to these beacons to take advantage of their blessing, using the aether to conjure magicks that let them live lives of comfort and plenty.

Great powers have grown up around each Mothercrystal, and an uneasy peace has long reigned between them. Yet now the peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions.”

As usual, the game is seemingly going to favor a lot of supernatural elements and extreme narrative dissonance.

Realms

The game is going to be split up into several realms that will separate the world. Each realm is different and will have its own special Mothercrystal.

The Grand Duchy of Rosaria

The Holy Empire of Sanbreque

The Kingdom of Waloed

The Dhalmekian Republic

The Iron Kingdom

The Crystalline Dominion

Final Fantasy 16 is expected to be released in 2021 and we will post new information about the game as we get it.