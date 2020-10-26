Rogue Company

Rogue Company ranked play finally coming – everything we know so far

Published: 26/Oct/2020 20:51

by Bill Cooney
Hi-Rez Studios

Share

Rogue Company players have been waiting for a ranked mode to come to Hi-Rez’s team-based FPS since the beta went live, and one will finally be arriving in the next update.

Since release, Rogue Company has had no competitive ranking or matchmaking systems, but that’s all about the change once the next patch hits.

Advertisement

On Monday, October 26, head developer Scott Lussier announced that ranked play would be the next major feature coming to the game, in one of his Twitter video commentaries.

The Beta will test out the game’s competitive game mode, and let players try out their strategy and skills against one another in a skill-based matchmaking system. Matchups in the ranked queue will also finally put players on even teams to face off.

Advertisement

Additionally, Lussier added that only Demolition mode would be available for ranked to start off with, but devs are looking into including other game modes as well.

“Ranked Beta features a total of 30 ranked levels, and in order to queue for Ranked Beta, you must be level 30,” Lussier explained. “Cute, isn’t it? All players will start at level one with the goal of achieving Rogue, AKA level 30. The only way to rank up is by winning matches, which means players can de-rank by losing matches.”

Hi-Rez Studios
The different ranks players can reach during the Rogue Company Ranked Beta.

If you’re going to put all the time and effort into ranked play, it helps to have some rewards for players to work towards, and there are two exclusive items to be unlocked during the Beta in competitive.

Advertisement

The first is a banner that’s rewarded for playing 30 matches of Ranked – win or lose, it doesn’t matter. The next one is an exclusive skull badge awarded to those elite few who make it all the way to level 30 and the rank of Rogue.

Hi-Rez Studios
The two rewards that can be earned through Rogue Company’s Ranked Beta.

So how long do we have to wait for ranked? Scott did say it would be in the “next update” but conveniently left out the exact date for when that patch will arrive.

Hi-Rez seems to like putting out Rogue Company updates on Tuesday or Wednesday, around the middle of the week, so we would keep our eyes peeled for ranked to arrive either this week or the next.

Advertisement
Gaming

Star Wars: Squadrons adds The Mandalorian content ahead of Season 2

Published: 26/Oct/2020 20:42

by Tanner Pierce
Lucasfilm/EA/Motive Studios

Share

Star Wars: Squadrons

EA and Motive Studios have announced that content inspired by The Mandalorian will be making its way into flight simulator game Star Wars: Squadrons in just a few short days. 

Ever since the game’s launch, Star War: Squadrons hasn’t really seen much extra content. In fact, that was one of the selling points that Motive Studios made, saying they wanted to go back to the old school way of releasing games where you pay one price and get all the content on day one.

Advertisement

Despite this attitude, however, the developer has revealed that the game is getting a surprise post-launch content update which contains items based on the hit Disney Plus show The Mandalorian ahead of its Season 2 release on October 30.

Lucasfilm/EA/Motive Studios
Players will be able to put Baby Yoda flair on their ship’s dashboard.

Star Wars: Squadrons Mandalorian content

According to the developers, the game will be receiving eight new items based on the hit TV show, all of which can be earned for free. The developers have revealed six of the items, which can be found below, but players will also be receiving two other decals for their ship.

Advertisement
  • Razor Crest hanging flair
  • Beskar Ingot hanging flair
  • IG Assassin Droid dashboard flair
  • The Child dashboard flair
  • Bounty hologram
  • Blurrg hologram

All of the items are cosmetic, meaning that they won’t affect actual gameplay stats in any way, shape, or form, so don’t expect to be at an advantage when using one of these.

Lucasfilm/EA/Motive Studios
Electronic Arts and Motive Studios have revealed a new content update for Star Wars Squadrons based on The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: Squadrons Mandalorian content release date

Motive Studios announced that The Mandalorian content update will be coming to Star Wars: Squadrons on October 28, two days before the premiere of Season 2 as a free update for everyone. That being said, it’s currently unclear how players will unlock these items.

Will they have to complete certain challenges in-game or will they just automatically be available to everyone? It’s possible that they’ll be extremely difficult and it’ll be a while before fans get their hands on these items. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Advertisement

More news

   
Advertisement