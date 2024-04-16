MW3 April 16 patch notes: M16 buff, Ranked Play Weapon Evaluation, more

April 16 sees a new patch hit MW3, including a confirmation of a massive M16 buff, Ranked Play Weapon Evaluation, and more. Here’s the full details.

Season 3 of MW3 is underway, and there’s plenty of content for fans to dig into. However, that hasn’t stopped Sledgehammer Games from working diligently behind the scenes, with two patches arriving since the season dropped.

The latest patch sees quite a few changes, such as the rise of the M16, a Ranked Play Weapon Evaluation, and more fixes. Here are the full details of MW3’s April 16 patch.

April 16 MW3 patch notes

Weapons & Attachments

Assault Rifles

MTZ-556 Increased bullet velocity from 650m/s to 690m/s (+6%).

Holger 556 Adjusted recoil and gun kick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.

M16 (MWII) Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%. Decreased gun kick by 20%. Decreased visual recoil by 18%.



Submachine Guns

RAM-9 Decreased minimum and maximum hipfire accuracy by 10%. Increased aim down sight time from 200ms to 220ms (+10%).

Striker 9 Removed the ability to aim down sights while sliding without Tactical Pads equipped.

Striker Decreased aim down sight time from 215ms to 204ms (-5%). Increased bullet velocity from 540m/s to 570m/s (+6%).

WSP Swarm Decreased flinch resistance from 0.8N to 0.15N (-81%).



Shotguns

Haymaker JAK Maglift Kit Decreased damage pellet count from 5 to 4 (-20%). Decreased near-medium damage from 20 to 19 (-5%). Decreased near-medium damage range to 6.4m.



Sniper Rifles

MORS Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.



Attachments

MORS Hexer Optic Removed aim down sight speed benefit.

ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle Added compatibility with all MWII Submachine Guns.



Equipment

EMD Grenade (Tactical) Tracking device will now ignore enemies who are downed. Downed players now must stand before removing the tracking device.

Frag Grenade (Lethal) Increased intermediate explosive damage from 130 to 150 (+15%). Decreased intermediate explosive damage radius from 4.9m to 3.8m (-22%).



Killstreaks

Remote Turret Player is no longer forcibly swapped to their Primary Weapon upon the destruction of an owned turret.



Ranked Play

Weapon Evaluation

Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, and the Call of Duty League are excited to share that we will begin a Weapon Evaluation this week after the success of our previous Map Evaluation.

Starting April 16th, the following weapons will be unrestricted and available in MWII Ranked Play loadouts until April 23rd. ARs BP50 Holger 556 MTZ-556 SMGs HRM-9 RAM-9



UIX

Maps widget in the Quick Play menu can now be scrolled to view all entries.

MORS Sniper Rifle will now display the correct icon in the kill feed.

Emblems unlocked in MWII will now be stated as such in the Customization menu.

Addressed various issues causing certain stats to not be tracked on the Scoreboard in COD Caster mode.

Resolved an issue causing the score to appear as 0-0 during the round transition in Gunfight and Search and Destroy.

Editing a Loadout during a match will no longer cause the player to be given an incorrect Loadout.

Progression

Executing a player with the Soulrender will no longer grant more XP than a standard Finishing Move.

Resolved an issue preventing the Winner’s Perks Challenge from tracking progress.

Bug Fixes