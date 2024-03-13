Pokemon Go players reveal best way to make “awful” battle mode easier

Pokemon Go players offer advice on the best way to cheese the battle mode and get it over with quicker for those who dislike the system but want the rewards.

The Pokemon Go battle system is a point of contention among fans. The Pokemon Go Battle League can offer great in-game items to those who do well, but the combat mechanics aren’t as in-depth as the ones from the mainline games.

In Pokemon Go, the deep mechanics from the mainline games have been stripped out and toned down, with only three Pokemon in each match and two moves per creature. The fact that tapping the screen is important hints at why diehard players aren’t as fond of the battles in the mobile game.

For those who just want to get through the battles as quickly as possible, there are some hints and tips you can use to prepare your team and ensure your best chance of victory.

Pokemon Go fans give advice to get through PvP battle mode

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has created a thread discussing why they dislike the PvP battles and how they keep losing. Other users took the chance to offer their insights into how the OP can improve and the best methods for quickly getting through battles.

“How to win easily,” one fan suggested, “Get 3 100cp mons. Do something else. While doing something else, sporadically start battles. Pay it no mind. People will quit, you will win. Sometimes, if you see a 10cp team come up, smash it. Up to 68 wins this season. I have tried to win for 5 of them.”

“Good players count moves,” another player wrote, “They are switching right before you press your charge attack. Which is why you generally don’t want to just mash the charge attack button, because a player who know the move counts will know exactly when your next charge attack is coming and can switch accordingly.”

“Part of the problem is that it’s early in the season,” one player said, “The good players with meta teams haven’t had time to climb out of the middle ranks yet, so you’re facing more of them than you will later on.”

“Currently, I have a pretty good lineup,” another user mentioned, “I start with a Pokémon with a super quick charged attack ass most players will use their shields up. Then I keep hitting them. 2nd and 3rd Pokémon either have two charged attacks or one major one. Usually works.”

“But I also throw my 100cp Pokémon out there and just “battle”. I’ve won quite a few that way with people quitting or it’s another tanker that I wipe out.”

You can play Pokemon Go daily without ever engaging with the battle system, even if it means missing out on certain rewards. For those who want the benefits but don’t want to put in the work, you can always try following the advice of the players who win without the hassle.