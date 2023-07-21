GamingRoblox

Roblox Yeet A Friend codes (July 2023): Free energy, pets & more

Roblox Yeet A Friend coverRoblox

Yeet a Friend is a hilarious Roblox experience that allows you to compete for tossing supremacy by hurling a friend as far as possible. To hurl further, you must have more energy and pets that help you become more powerful. Here are some Roblox codes that will grant you access to these items for free in July 2023.

Roblox, a well-known online gaming platform, is no stranger to offering bizarre games to its users. “Yeet-A-Friend” is one such gem that has been garnering popularity and leaving players in splits. The game’s zany mechanics and interactive gameplay provide a one-of-a-kind experience that brings friends together for countless hours of fun.

Yeet A Friend is an exhilarating and often absurd multiplayer game on Roblox that centers around “yeeting” your friends across a variety of obstacle courses. The term “yeet” originated in internet culture and is used to describe throwing or propelling something with tremendous force.

In this game, the notion of yeeting takes on a whimsical and humorous form, as players collaborate to propel their friends across an infinite rainbow bridge. To hurl further, you must earn more energy and enlist the aid of obtainable pets.

Here are some Roblox codes redeemable in July 2023 that will grant you access to these items for free.

Contents

Yeet a Friend charactersYouTube/CaptainCapi
Yeet a Friend is a hilarious experience in Roblox that players can enjoy with their buddies.

Working Yeet A Friend codes in July 2023

Here’s a list of working Yeet A Friend codes:

CODEITEMS
Enchanted5k Stars
Teleporter5k Stars
EASYEET2 Power Boosts
DimensionFree Boost
MoneyUpdate1 Mythic Slime Pet
YeetA250kFree Gems
YeetCartoonFree Pet
NeonPetFree Pet
AtomicRewardFree Energy
FreePowerFree Power
StarShopperFree Energy
NightmaresFree Boost
FreeStars750 Gems

Expired Yeet A Friend codes in July 2023

Here’s a list of expired Yeet A Friend codes:

CODEITEMS
Alien412 Energy
YarrrFree Power Boost
Yeet412 Energy
Release412 Energy
TradingFree Spider Pet
Atlantis1030 Energy
OneThousandLikes412 Energy
Redeem code in Roblox Yeet a FriendRoblox
Redeem a working code to get freebies in Roblox Yeet a Friend.

How to redeem Yeet A Friend codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Yeet A Friend in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

  1. Open Yeet A Friend on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device.
  2. Walk towards the Codes area denoted by a Twitter bird icon, next to the rocket.
  3. In the window that appears, enter a working code in the blue text box from the list above.
  4. Press the Redeem button.
  5. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Yeet A Friend codes grant users an array of free stars and pets that are useful for upgrading their character and becoming the most powerful player in Roblox. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Yeet A Friend codes in Roblox for July 2023.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

