Roblox set to start charging players for new avatar bodies and heads

Roblox is introducing changes to its UGC program that will see new avatar bodies and heads no longer sold for free to “improve creator earnings.”

Back in August 2023, Roblox introduced a new feature to its User-Generated Content (UGC) program that allowed members to create their own avatar bodies and heads and sell them.

However, with so many designs being sold for free, Roblox has now announced changes have been made to the program to help creators “earn from their avatar bodies and heads.”

As of October 27, new bodies and heads can no longer be sold for free but will instead have a price floor.

Roblox From now on, creator-made avatar bodies and heads will no longer be sold for free.

Robux is the virtual currency used across the platform and is considered the primary currency in Roblox.

Now, new bodies and heads created by UGC members will have a price floor of 75 Robux. Existing designs priced below this will automatically be migrated to the same price floor on November 2, with the platform encouraging creators to “review and set a price before this update.”

And users have also been informed of more planned changes expected to roll out sometime later this year.

For creators currently enjoying that lack of upload fee for avatar bodies and heads, now is the time to make the most of it.

“As we accelerate efforts to improve feedback for moderation decisions, we will be adding the standard upload fee of 750 Robux per submission when creating avatar bodies and heads,” Roblox included in their announcement.

It is currently unknown when this can be expected to take effect, however, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we know. In the meantime, keep up to date with all the latest gaming news on our page here.