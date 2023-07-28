Roblox player becomes “Dad of the Year” by gifting his kids over 40K Robux

A Roblox player’s video of him playing Pls Donate with his children and gifting them over 40K Robux went viral after he posted it online. The community lauded him as “Dad of the Year” after witnessing his noble deed and shared their thoughts on the matter.

Roblox’s vast metaverse is accessible to users of all ages for free and provides them with the opportunity to enjoy distinct experiences and interact with other users via their avatars. At the heart of the Roblox experience, lies Robux, the virtual currency that functions as the platform’s economic backbone.

In addition to being a virtual currency, Robux has evolved into a symbol of personalization, achievement, and support for the thriving community of creators and developers. While some players are constantly on the lookout for free Robux through various means and work hard to acquire them, a father of two young Robloxians has become an internet sensation.

The Roblox community now recognizes him as “Dad of the Year” for gifting his children over 40,000 Robux in the game. Here’s everything that went down.

Roblox player gifts his kids over 40K Robux, hailed as “Dad of the Year” by the internet

Monitoring a child’s gaming activities is essential for parents who wish to prevent their children from encountering inappropriate content online. Still, some parents who play video games encourage their child’s good behavior by rewarding them with playtime and in-game items.

One such parent, Dboythegoat, who is also an active Roblox streamer, shared a video on X and TikTok in which he gifted each of his children 20,000 Robux in the Pls Donate experience. The clip was titled “My 7-year-old daughter and my 8-year son was good today so I Gave them 20,000 each”.

After watching the video, numerous Roblox players hailed him as “Dad of the Year” by commenting Ws and began heaping praise on the streamer. One such player commented, “Best dad I have ever seen. Rewards their son/daughter for being epic”.

Another one chimed in, “That was worth 500 dollars and you have over a million Robux. What kind of money are you spending on Roblox man”. A third criticized the streamer by saying, “I’m pretty sure that Roblox takes 30% of user items like clothing and UGCs, so it would actually be like 14000 Robux”.

The compliments continue in the comment section, with some players requesting Robux from the streamer and others astonished by the absurd quantity of Robux the streamer actually possesses.