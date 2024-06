Jujutsu Chronicles codes for free Spins, Koins, more (June 2024)

Jujutsu Chronicles can often give you tons of free rewards like Spins, Koins, and more. So, here’s a list of every code in June 2024.

Jujutsu Chronicles can be chaotic at times, which is why you need to constantly work on upgrading your character. Redeemable codes for the Roblox game give you the chance to climb the leaderboards and become more powerful than your opponents.

So, here’s every Jujutsu Chronicles code that rewards resources like Spins, Koins, and more for free.

Jujutsu Chronicles Jujutsu Chronicles allows you to PVP and ascend the leaderboard.

All working Jujutsu Chronicles codes in June 2024

Here are the latest Jujutsu Chronicles codes that you can claim:

CombatBuilder – 100 Curse Spins, 75 Clan Spins, 15,000 Koins, 2x XP, Spin Pity, MakiWrappedSpear Cursed Tool

– 100 Curse Spins, 75 Clan Spins, 15,000 Koins, 2x XP, Spin Pity, MakiWrappedSpear Cursed Tool Visits19M – 100 Curse Spins, 100 Clan Spins, 17,000 Koins

– 100 Curse Spins, 100 Clan Spins, 17,000 Koins FathersDay2024 – 50 Curse Spins, 30 Clan Spins, 25,000 Koins, 2x XP

– 50 Curse Spins, 30 Clan Spins, 25,000 Koins, 2x XP Summer2024 – 250 Curse Spins, 150 Clan Spins, 17,000 Koins, 2x XP

– 250 Curse Spins, 150 Clan Spins, 17,000 Koins, 2x XP OrbSpawnPatch – 50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins, 50,000 Koins

– 50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins, 50,000 Koins MAHITO – 80 Curse Spins, 60 Clan Spins, 50,000 Koins

– 80 Curse Spins, 60 Clan Spins, 50,000 Koins FakeItachi – 15 Curse Spins, 50 Clan Spins, 35,000 Koins

– 15 Curse Spins, 50 Clan Spins, 35,000 Koins SkillFixAttempt – 100 Curse Spins, 100 Clan Spins, 17,000 Koins

– 100 Curse Spins, 100 Clan Spins, 17,000 Koins Favs80k – 100 Curse Spins, 100 Clan Spins, 17,000 Koins

– 100 Curse Spins, 100 Clan Spins, 17,000 Koins WeaponShop – 20 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, 25,000 Koins

– 20 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, 25,000 Koins MobileJumpFix – 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, 20,000 Koins

– 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, 20,000 Koins BugPatch2 – 150 Curse Spins, 85 Clan Spins, 70,000 Koins

– 150 Curse Spins, 85 Clan Spins, 70,000 Koins VESSELREQFIX – 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, Pity

– 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, Pity Visits16M – 45 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, 30,000 Koins

– 45 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins, 30,000 Koins MemorialDay2024 – 100 Curse Spins, 75 Clan Spins, 17,000 Koins, 2x XP

– 100 Curse Spins, 75 Clan Spins, 17,000 Koins, 2x XP PatchUpd06 – 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, 35,000 Koins

– 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, 35,000 Koins SemiSpecialCE – 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, 20,000 Koins

– 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, 20,000 Koins JOGOAT – 100 Curse Spins, 75 Clan Spins, 30,000 Koins

– 100 Curse Spins, 75 Clan Spins, 30,000 Koins Visits18M – 80 Curse Spins, 60 Clan Spins, 50,000 Koins

– 80 Curse Spins, 60 Clan Spins, 50,000 Koins Visits17M – 75 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins, 20,000 Koins

All expired Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Here’s every expired code for Jujutsu Chronicles:

Likes8K

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

Likes7K

Visits5M

Pity2

LucBDay

Likes14K

Likes9K

TwoMillion

ShutdownApology

Favs40K

Favs20K

BROTHER

Christmas2023

Visits4M

Repay

Likes4K

Visits10M

NewGun2

JayBDay12092023

Thanksgiving2023

CULLINGGAMES

Visits9M

ShutdownApology

NewYear2024

InventoryUpdate

FirstMillion

OneYear

Khronos

Visits3M

CULLINGGAMESFIX

Testing

Pity3

Visits6M

Likes15K

NikoBDay

Favs44K

Favs60k

AlphaTester

Visits15M

Visits11M

Visits8M

Pity

RipGojo

BoostFix

Update1

CULLINGGAMES

Visits13M

BigThanks

Favs50K

Likes20K

UPD05

Likes12K

RatesUp

Visits12M

Rebalance

Favs30K

Likes16K

Likes17K

AnotherThanks

Rework2

ExploitPatch

NewGun

Visits7M

Pact400

Patchwork1

Jujutsu Chronicles Jujutsu Chronicles codes can net you tons of freebies.

How to redeem Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Here are all the steps to redeem codes in Jujutsu Chronicles:

Launch Jujutsu Chronicles.

Click the Menu button on the bottom left.

button on the bottom left. Open Player Info .

. You’ll see a “ CODES ” box on the left side of the screen with “Code Here” written inside it.

” box on the left side of the screen with “Code Here” written inside it. Click on it and add a code.

Enjoy your rewards.

That’s everything you need to know about Jujutsu Chronicles codes. For more on codes, check out all Shirt IDs, promo codes, and our list of all Roblox codes.