Riot’s removal of LoL’s beloved ward mechanic sparks heated backlash

The League of Legends developers have removed a beloved mechanic that gave players experience when they broke wards, leading to a heated backlash from fans.

League of Legends has just released patch 14.19, the first major update of the game’s third split for 2024. As such the devs have made some pretty big changes to the game, including nerfs to several items, significantly reducing the amount of power they provide champions.

These were huge changes to the MOBA, extending the time of team fights, while also paving the way for the preseason changes that will come later in the year.

One of the lesser known changes though was to how wards operated in League of Legends, which sparked an immense amount of backlash from the player base.

Riot mentioned in the patch 14.19 notes that both Stealth and Farsight Alteration wards would no longer grant the champion who killed it experience. Stealth Wards had 40 experience removed, while Farsight Alterations had 20 experience removed.

The devs commented that “this was a minor and invisible mechanic that still had the potential to put the ward user in a meaningful disadvantage by letting enemies reach level breakpoints earlier.”

Despite the disadvantages it brings, many were disappointed that Riot was removing a mechanic that “rewarded game knowledge”.

“Love them making the game simpler and removing mechanics that rewarded game knowledge.. said no one ever” one complained.

“The amount of easter egg knowledge that’s been stripped from this game is a tad disappointing for sure” another agreed.

This was an often overlooked mechanic that only players particularly knowledgeable about the game understood. It assisted supports who would often not forgo experience in lanes to give to their ADC, as they would typically be the ones clearing out enemy wards.

“Huh. I really liked that. As a Supp, roaming to get wards, I miss xp in lane and fall behind, it felt like this was a nice little way to counter that.” one user shared.

It’s unlikely that Riot will revert this change, as it’s part of a larger one set for the new split, but player backlash might have the developers rethink their approach.