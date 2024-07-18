Jujutsu Legacy codes for free Spins (July 2024)

Jujutsu Legacy offers redeemable codes that can net you different types of Spins for free, so here’s the list of all the latest ones in July 2024.

Jujutsu Legacy is among the many games on Roblox inspired by the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, and the RPG gives you tons of quests to help you improve your skill with a katana. This can help you beat other players during PvP.

If you want extra resources like Spins for free, you can use redeemable codes in the game. So, here are the latest Jujutsu Legacy codes for free Spins in July 2024

Active rewards in Jujutsu Legacy

8KLIKES – 25 Clan Spins

– 25 Clan Spins 9KLIKES – 100 Technique Spins, 100 Race Spins, 100 Clan Spins

– 100 Technique Spins, 100 Race Spins, 100 Clan Spins 8.5KLIKES – 25 Clan Spins

– 25 Clan Spins Hanami – 100 Technique Spins

– 100 Technique Spins 1.5KLIKES – 100 Technique Spins, 50 Race Spins

– 100 Technique Spins, 50 Race Spins 7KLIKES – 100 Clan Spins

– 100 Clan Spins 5KLIKES – 30 Clan Spins

– 30 Clan Spins 4.5KLIKES – 20 Clan Spins

– 20 Clan Spins Higuruma – 100 Technique Spins, 50 Race Spins

– 100 Technique Spins, 50 Race Spins Jackpot – 100 Technique Spins

– 100 Technique Spins BloodManipulation – 50 Technique Spins

– 50 Technique Spins 3KLIKES – 125 Technique Spins, 60 Race Spins

– 125 Technique Spins, 60 Race Spins 3.5KLIKES – 100 Technique Spins, 50 Race Spins

– 100 Technique Spins, 50 Race Spins DisasterFlames – 100 Technique Spins

– 100 Technique Spins 2.5KLIKES – 100 Technique Spins, 50 Race Spins

– 100 Technique Spins, 50 Race Spins 6.5KLIKES – 50 Clan Spins

– 50 Clan Spins 6KLIKES – 50 Clan Spins

– 50 Clan Spins Infinity – 100 Technique Spins

– 100 Technique Spins SorryForGiveSpecialClan – 50 Clan Spins

– 50 Clan Spins 4KLIKES – 10 Clan Spins

– 10 Clan Spins 5.5KLIKES – 50 Clan Spins

– 50 Clan Spins RaceSpin2 – 10 Race Spins

– 10 Race Spins 2KLIKES – 150 Technique Spins, 75 Race Spins

– 150 Technique Spins, 75 Race Spins 7.5KLIKES – 100 Clan Spins

@kauan123ro/Dexerto You can practice your fighting skills against NPCs.

There are currently 24 working codes for Jujutsu Legacy. We’ll be on the lookout for more, so remember to bookmark this page.

How to redeem codes

Here’s how to redeem Jujutsu Legacy codes:

First, launch the game via Roblox.

When you load up into the lobby, Press ‘M‘ on your keyboard to enter the Menu. Alternatively, click on the Menu button on the left side of the screen.

@kauan123ro/Dexerto Buying Spins from Merchants can be expensive, which makes codes better.

Type a code into the ‘ Insert The Code ’ box.

’ box. Click on ‘ OK’ .

. Enjoy your rewards.

Roblox codes are often case-sensitive as well as time-sensitive, so try to redeem them as soon as possible and be careful when typing them out. You can also copy a code from our list and paste it into the box to avoid typos and capitalization errors.

List of expired codes

Currently, Jujutsu Legacy has no expired codes.

What are Jujutsu Legacy codes used for?

Jujutsu Legacy codes can be used to get free Spins like Race Spins, Technique Spins, and more. These can help your character level up and boost your abilities in the game.

Race Spins provide you with special buffs that are crafted towards specific races. So, if your spin lands on a race you’ve got buffs for, you can gain quite an advantage over other races and players.

You can use Technique Spins to get brand new moves and skills that can help you surprise and overcome the best players in PvP.

That's everything to redeem in Jujutsu Legacy.