Roblox Hunter Era codes (July 2024)

Similar to the many other fighting adventures available in Roblox, Hunter Era features a massive world to explore inspired by Hunter x Hunter where you take on quests and fetch different resources, all in a bid to become the stronger hunter.

Of course, none of that is going to be easy, and there is a fair bit of grind as well. If you need a little help, try some of the codes we’ve listed below, redeemable during July 2024.

All working Hunter Era codes & rewards in July 2024

ReworkIslands – 10 Skill Spins (NEW)

– 10 Skill Spins (NEW) 25klikes – 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, 20 Family Spins (NEW)

– 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, 20 Family Spins (NEW) 20klikes – 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, 20 Family Spins

– 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, 20 Family Spins FunzyLabs – 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins

A new code will be released when the game hits 30K Likes on Roblox. Whenever the code is released, or any other, we’ll update this article.

How to redeem

To redeem the code in Hunter Era, just follow these simple steps:

On the left of your screen, you’ll see a “ Menu ” icon (three white lines).

” icon (three white lines). From the menu, click on “ Configs .”

.” You’ll see a code box with “ Code Here! ” written and a “ Redeem ” button.

” written and a “ ” button. Add the code as we’ve listed above in the box and hit “Redeem.”

You can also click on “Settings” in the game’s main menu to bring forth the above code box and redeem codes right as you boot the game.

List of expired codes

Following are the codes that now longer work in Hunter Era:

srr4leveling

1klikes

2klikes

3klikes

4klikes

5klikes

6klikes

7klikes

10klikes

15kuMoon

GAMEOPEN

hunterexam

RELEASE

srr4leveling

sorry4delay

sorry4shutdown

TRADER

update1

UZUMAKI

Like most games on the platform, codes are quick to expire in Hunter Era. More will continue to expire, especially the milestones and update-specific ones, so it is important to claim them fast if you do not want to miss any freebies.

What are Hunter Era codes used for?

Hunter Era codes usually hand out important resources like spins, XP boosts, and resets. You use spins for different abilities. Sometimes you’ll be visiting NPCs to use them, like the hero of the manga series, Gon, for Nen.

