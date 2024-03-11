Roblox Evade codes (March 2024) – Free Tokens, XP & Cosmetics

Grab these Roblox Evade codes for free Tokens, XP boosts, and other in-game rewards. Here are all the active and expired codes as of March 2024.

The bots are prowling everywhere, and there’s no place to hide. So what do you do? You run for your life in Roblox’s Evade. In this thrilling experience, all you have to do is run to survive. The longer you run, the more money you’ll make. You can invest it in utility items to help you survive longer. You can also get money and other resources for free with active Evade codes.

If you enjoy Roblox games, we have many freebies for you.

Roblox / Hexagon Development Community Run away from bots to survive the longest

Are there any active Evade Codes in March 2024?

No, there are no working codes at the moment. But the developers may release them soon, so check back here weekly.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Evade

Using codes in Roblox Evade only requires a few easy steps.

Go to the official Evade page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Navigate to the Twitter icon on the bottom left corner of the screen.

on the bottom left corner of the screen. Select a code and enter it in the box.

Click Enter on your keyboard to get your free items.

You will get a notification once you successfully use a code. If not, then check for capitalization and any extra spaces. The codes are case-sensitive so they will work if you don’t use them exactly as they are.

Roblox / Hexagon Development Community Click on the Twitter icon next to the Settings icon

List of expired codes

Here are all the expired Evade codes:

HolidayUpdateFixEXP – Free 300 XP

– Free 300 XP 1bill – Free 1B Celebration Cosmetic

– Free 1B Celebration Cosmetic HolidayUpdateFix – Free 2k Tokens

– Free 2k Tokens luckyday – Free St Patrick’s Day Pin

– Free St Patrick’s Day Pin Therealdeal – Free Bird Badge Cosmetic

What are Evade codes?

Evade codes grant players free in-game currency or items that otherwise require Robux. The developers release new codes during events or when the game hits certain milestones. You can get the news and updates on the developer’s official X (Twitter) handle or Discord channel.

