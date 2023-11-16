Kardashians finally reveal whether they’ve forgiven Tristan Thompson

To soothe awkwardness Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a conversation about his infidelity. For the first time on The Kardashians, Khloe addresses Tristan’s third child with Maralee Nichols.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016 and the couple has had a very public and complicated relationship. Tristan has cheated multiple times on his baby mama. His cheating scandals shook the internet back in 2018 and still are a huge part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

He has a strong history of being unfaithful towards Khloe throughout their relationship. Khloe finally called quits in 2021, when Maralee Nichols came forward with a pregnancy while Tristan was also expecting another child with Khloe.

Has Khloe Kardashian forgiven Tristan again?

Khloe somehow always manages to look past Tristan’s mistakes. She has expressed multiple times during The Kardashians that she will not be getting back together with Tristan. However, he still remains the father of her kids. Khloe said, “I just don’t have the energy for issues.”

In season 4 episode 8, we finally get to see the two sit down to discuss their personal lives and have an open conversation on the topic. Khloe again reminds Tristan about their relationship boundary and discusses his future relations with the Kardashian family.

Khloe said, “In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone. And they are entitled to their feelings. It’s not some small thing that happened. But time has gone by and it’s done. My son is here, your other son is here and some of their emotions have settled down — not forgotten, not forgiven, any of that — just settled down.” She expresses how therapy has made her realize that everyone has their pace for growing up and maturing. It seems that Khloe might be waiting for Tristan to mature for the sake of her family.

Tristan, on the other hand, expresses how he regrets his mistakes. He said, “I am at a place where I can really see and own to the mistakes I made. I don’t think years ago I knew the damage that I probably caused.” However, he has said similar things in the past as well and only his actions can let us know of his sincerity.

What surprised most viewers was the mention of model Maralee Nichols and Tristan’s son Theo. Everyone expected it to be a sensitive topic for Khloe but were shocked to see her bring it up first.

