Who is Selling Sunset’s Heather El Moussa? Here’s the other show you recognize her from

Aside from Selling Sunset Season 6, Heather El Moussa is known for starring in another show. And it’s not reality TV.

The reality TV star is also known for starring in a completely different TV show. One that most viewers definitely would not expect her to be on, especially after seeing her glam life on the Netflix series.

Here is the other show that Heather gets recognized for and what fans think of it.

Heather El Moussa from Selling Sunset’s other show

Heather also stars in a home-renovation series on HGTV called The Flipping El Moussas.

The show followers her and her husband Tarek El Moussa as they flip houses in California. The first season of the show debuted in March of 2023.

Even though this is Heather’s HGTV debut, this isn’t Tarek’s first time on the network. He’s well-known for starring in Flip or Flop with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

The popular show ended after 10 seasons in 2022, a few months before The Flipping El Moussas began filming.

It hasn’t been announced whether or not the show will be picked up for a second season. So far, it seems as though fans did not enjoy the first. Most viewers did not like their renovation work and found Heather to be annoying.

Since it has been revealed that Heather has not been asked back for Selling Sunset Season 7 yet, The Flipping El Moussas may be her fallback show.

But, she does return for Season 6, which premieres on May 19th. To stay updated on all things Seling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.