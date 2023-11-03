Selling Sunset: What is Heather Rae Young’s net worth?

Heather Rae Young is a fan favorite on Selling Sunset. The Netflix reality TV star has been building her net worth for years. This is where it currently stands.

Now that we’ve reached Season 7 of Selling Sunset, curiosity about each real estate agent’s net worth is at an all-time high.

Heather Rae Young has been part of the Selling Sunset cast from the very beginning. She was part of the Oppenheim Group for five years before the Netflix film crews got involved.

Heather’s noteworthy career includes modeling, acting, reality TV stardom, and serving as a real estate agent in one of the most luxurious parts of Southern California. Here’s a breakdown of her current net worth.

Heather Rae Young has a net worth of $3 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Heather is currently sitting on a net worth of $3 million. At the age of 18, she got started with modeling. She posed for DOS Eyewear and eventually even Playboy Magazine.

Her time as an actress includes roles in projects like Comedy Bang! Bang!, ‘Til Death, and The Malibu Tapes. She also landed a role in a movie called Love in the Time of Monsters.

As far as reality TV goes, Selling Sunset isn’t the only show that’s been graced with Heather’s presence over the years. She’s appeared in HGTV reality TV shows opposite her husband Tarek El Moussa.

Tarek’s Flip Side, Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, and The Flipping El Moussas are some of the additional shows viewers will recognize her in.

Heather’s been linked to some massive home sales with the Oppenheim Group. Narcity reports that she helped sell a home worth $18 million in 2023.

Her Instagram is full of content reflecting just how much she enjoys family life. Photos with her husband, flashbacks from their wedding day, and pictures with their children are some of the most common highlights.

Every once in a while, she shares business-related content reminding the world that she is a hard-working woman with a well-deserved net worth under her. She shares that in common with her friend and co-worker, Chrishell Stause.