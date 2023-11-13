Selling Sunset: The truth about Heather Rae El Moussa’s Playboy Bunny history

Heather Rae El Moussa is widely recognized now for her time filming Selling Sunset, but she tasted fame as a Playboy bunny back in 2010, as well.

Posing for a major publication like Playboy Magazine is a big deal for models hoping to make it in the industry.

This is something Heather Rae El Moussa was able to accomplish way before starring in Selling Sunset with the rest of her real estate agent co-stars.

These are the details about Heather‘s career as a Playboy bunny before becoming a reality TV sensation on Netflix.

Inside Heather Rae El Moussa’s Playboy history

The year was 2010, and Heather was chosen to pose as a Playboy centerfold for the coveted month of February.

At the time, she wasn’t aware that she would be working for the Oppenheim Group in the future. Still, her choice to model for such a well-known magazine worked wonders in paving the way for her career.

She told Fox News, “Modeling and acting transitioned me into real estate. I’ve met a lot of contacts through my modeling/acting career – and a lot of wealthy people [and] celebrities.”

If you’re curious to know if Heather regrets posing nude in her youth, she most certainly doesn’t. According to Daily Mail, she said, “It catapulted my career, it changed my life, it was the most defining moment in my life. I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done. I’m proud of my life. Everything I’ve done has got me to where I am today.”

Heather is more focused on being a family woman at this stage of her life, though. It’s highly unlikely you’ll catch her posing for another Playboy photo shoot anytime soon.

She’s now a stepmother to two children from Tarek El Moussa’s previous marriage. She also gave birth to her first child with Tarek in January 2023.

Her Instagram feed is full of pictures highlighting what her motherhood experience has been like, including Halloween costumes and beach trips.