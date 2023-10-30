Selling Sunset’s Heather El Moussa reveals shocking update: “I feel like I’m dead”

Weeks after the Season 7 trailer for Selling Sunset was released, Heather El Moussa just opened up about her health.

One of the main cast members of Selling Sunset, who brings both drama and fabulous outfits, is none other than Heather El Moussa.

Even though she has been a series regular since the premiere season, fans were shocked to learn that she had been demoted for Season 7. Heather will be making a few appearances, even though she wasn’t featured in the trailer, and she didn’t make the cut to be on the new season’s poster.

While she just gave birth and a reason for the step-down could be to heal from the delivery, the reality TV star just shared that there was so much more to the story regarding her pregnancy leave.

Is Selling Sunset’s Heather El Moussa okay?

On October 26, Heather did a candid interview with TODAY and revealed that she is suffering from a life-threatening autoimmune disorder known as Hashimoto’s disease.

“I remember saying to my assistant, ‘I feel like I’m dead’. My brain was so tired. My body was so tired. I was exhausted all the time and no amount of sleep could make it better. Filming was absolutely brutal because I could barely get out of bed,” she told the outlet.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only health scare that has recently taken place among the Selling Sunset family. Just a few months ago, Amanza Smith was hospitalized for a blood infection.

None of Heather’s co-stars have publicly reacted to her health news as of yet.

Season 7 is set to premiere on November 3. To stay updated on Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.