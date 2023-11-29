Below Deck Med’s Nat & Kyle confirm reconciliation after Season 8 fight

Surprisingly, Nat and Kyle from Below Deck Med Season 8 have been able to move past their Season 8 drama.

The relationship between Nat Scudder and Kyle Viljoen has been full of ups and downs.

Despite their on-screen verbal dispute during Season 7, the Mediterranean stars were able to patch their friendship up and come into the eighth season on great terms.

But, after a screaming match ensued just a few episodes in, Nat had enough and took a break from the season by leaving the yacht.

Now that it has been quite some time since Season 8 was filmed, have the two been able to move past their argument? They just revealed the answer on social media.

Are Below Deck Med’s Nat & Kyle friends after Season 8?

On November 28, Kyle shared a collection of photos with him and Nat together on Instagram.

In a caption signed by both of them, the two reality TV stars confirmed that they are back to being the close friends they once were.

“We both realized we were going through the thick of it at the time the season started a year ago, especially within our personal lives but were so glad that we have each other to rely on, now more than ever,” they wrote in the caption of the post.

Not only are fans relieved, but their co-stars have also shared their happiness about the post in the comments section.

Captain Sandy Yawn wrote, “Love this and love you both.”

Season 7’s Chef Dave White also chimed in and wrote, “That’s awesome! Well done guys, much love.”

Hopefully, another falling out is not in their future and their friendship can continue to stay strong.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.