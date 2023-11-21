Below Deck Med’s Nat Scudder tearfully leaves Season 8 after Kyle Viljoen fallout

After having it out with Kyle, Below Deck Med’s Nat has made the decision to head back to land in Season 8.

If there are two crew members who should never work alongside each other again it’s Natalya “Nat” Scudder and Kyle Viljoen.

Despite their intense argument back in Season 7, the two moved past it and were willing to work together once again, which quickly turned out to be the wrong decision.

In Season 8, Nat and Kyle verbally went at it, which resulted in the pair having to stay in separate rooms for the night. The next day was just as bad after they tried avoiding each other on their day off.

After all of this tension, Nat finally had it and decided to be the one to remove herself from the miserable situation.

Did Nat just leave Below Deck Med Season 8?

In Episode 9, Nat officially exited Season 8 after explaining in tears to Captain Sandy Yawn why she needed to leave.

“My issue is — besides the personal stuff going on at home — there’s also been stuff going on within the interior. In the crew mess, Kyle and Max were having a bit of a fight in front of everyone. I tried to tell Kyle to calm down. I thought he was one of my best friends,” she told her now-former boss in the episode.

Sandy didn’t take the news well but did allow Nat to depart from the yacht.

Now that Nat is gone, the crew is either going to have to pull their weight one person down, or a replacement is on the way.

To stay updated on Below Deck Med and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.