Below Deck Med's Tumi Mhlongo reports "dead weight" Lily Davison to Captain Sandy
Chief Stewardess Tumi Mhlongo is over trying to work with Below Deck Med Season 8’s newest employee, Lily Davison.
On the heels of her long-lasting beef with Natalya Scudder, Chief Stewardess Tumi Mhlongo is starting to have issues with another crew member.
Introduced as Nat’s replacement, Lily Davison is the new stewardess on board and is already intimidated by the size of the yacht itself.
Add on the pressure that comes with the fact that each and every mistake is caught on camera for millions of people to see, and it’s not surprising that Lily is not exceeding the expectations.
As Lily’s direct boss, Tumi has to deal with all of her errors, but she’s quickly realizing that she might not be able to handle the newbie and her own duties at the same time.
Is Below Deck Med’s Tumi tired of Lily in Season 8?
In Episode 12, Tumi became increasingly frustrated by Lily’s many errors when working on the interior of the yacht.
So much so that she approached their head boss Captain Sandy Yawn with her concerns, even labeling Lily as the “dead weight” of the group.
Despite Tumi’s worries, Captain Sandy has decided to speak with Lily herself in Episode 13 and give her one last chance to learn the ropes and fit in with the rest of the crew.
Hopefully, this means that her relationship with Tumi turns around by the end of the season and they become a great working team. However, it’s important to note that just the other day, Lily supported one of her fans calling her female co-stars ‘b*tches’, which includes both Tumi and Jessika Asai.
