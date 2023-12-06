Below Deck Med’s Lily Davison defends Tumi Mhlongo after Season 8 training backlash

Lily Davison might be struggling to learn the ropes in Below Deck Med Season 8, but she says it’s not Tumi’s fault.

Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder may have had it out at the beginning of the season, but even their beef doesn’t compare to Tumi’s drama with Lily Davison.

Working as Nat’s replacement, there is a lot of pressure on Lily to fit in with the rest of the crew. And it’s not looking good so far.

She instantly struck a bad chord between Jack Luby and Kyle Viljoen on one of her first nights with the team. Then, there’s the issues with the girls.

Jessika Asai spilled the beans to Tumi that not only was Lily leaving towels all over the floor, but she was using a tablet to count the towels instead of just walking back and forth.

Annoyed, Tumi confronted her about her actions and made it known in a confessional that “My patience is just gone.”

Did Below Deck Med’s Lily defend Tumi?

Even though Lily should know not to leave clean towels on the floor, most viewers have had her back and have slammed Tumi for not training her, which she even admitted that she didn’t have time for.

However, the newbie is making it known that Tumi did an incredible job, even if it wasn’t shown that way on-screen.

“Tumi Mhlongo is a great teacher. She did put in time and effort to teach me and is very patient,” she explained on Twitter in a now-deleted post.

Viewers will soon see if Lily actually improves with Tumi’s guidance, or if she only defended her because of all of the negative comments.

