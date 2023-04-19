Big Brother’s Taylor Hale announces breakup with Joseph Abdin

After a few months together, it seems as if Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin from Big Brother are calling it quits.

Taylor Hale quickly rose to fame after winning Season 24 of Big Brother, becoming the first Black woman to ever do so in the history of the series.

It was during the competition that she met and started a relationship with Joseph Abdin. The two instantly hit it off and became a fan-favorite couple of the season.

After the show, the couple continued their relationship off-screen and constantly shared photos of themselves together on social media.

But, it seems like their romantic relationship has come to an end.

Did Taylor and Joseph from Big Brother break up?

Taylor took to Instagram today to reveal that the couple has decided to call it quits after several months together.

“Joseph and I have made the decision to love and support each other as best friends going forward,” she said in a long instagram story.

Joseph has reshared the announcement on his Instagram story.

But, the tv star wants to make it clear that their relationship didn’t end in a bad way.

“Ain’t no love lost here! We will always be part of each other’s lives. Whether platonic or romantic we are and always will be, Jaylor,” she said.

In fact, right after posting the breakup message, Taylor shared a video revealing that the two are currently on a cruise together.

Fans believe that they will continue to have a close relationship, regardless of the break-up.

Taylor and Joseph haven’t revealed the reason why they have decided to call it quits. To stay updated on all things reality tv, make sure to check our page here.