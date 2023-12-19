Big Brother Reindeer Games viewers think this contestant will win Season 1

Without a doubt, Big Brother Reindeer Games Season 1 viewers want Britney Godwin to take home the cash prize.

Big Brother Reindeer Games is only a few episodes in and a handful of houseguests have already been eliminated from the competition.

From Danielle Hendricks to Cameron Hardin, all of these exits are quickly narrowing down the stars in the running to win the first-ever season.

There are now only five contestants playing for first place and the $100,000 cash prize. The lineup includes Season 24’s winner Taylor Hale and Season 16’s Frankie Grande.

We’re still a minute away from the finale episode, but fans are already guessing who will win and gain all of the bragging rights.

Who are fans hoping wins Big Brother Reindeer Games?

On December 17, Big Brother Reindeer Games viewers took to Reddit to place their bet on who will win the first season, with most doubling down on Britney Godwin, an alum of both Season 12 and Season 14.

One fan wrote, “Britney. She’s my forever favorite. No one on this dumb show has ever made me laugh more.”

Another Redditor chimed in and wrote, “I’m always gonna root for Britney no matter what show it is she’s on. But if she goes I’ll be rooting for Taylor.”

If anything, the Reddit users have also mostly agreed that there is one star in particular they would hate to see take home the victory.

“I’d be fine with basically anyone but Frankie winning. I don’t even dislike him on this show but he’s Ariana Grande’s brother. He don’t need no prize money,” another user added.

Only time will tell if Britney takes home the show’s inaugural win. If so, then this will be her first time winning a Big Brother season.

To stay updated on Big Brother Reindeer Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.