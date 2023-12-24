The first-ever winner of CBS’ Big Brother Reindeer Games has already won a season of Big Brother before.

The premiere season of Big Brother Reindeer Games has already come and gone.

This series featured an array of iconic houseguests as they go back under the house’s surveillance, start messy and unreliable alliances, and compete for the cash prize of $100,000.

With Frankie Grande (who is also Ariana Grande’s brother) from Season 16 and Season 24 winner Taylor Hale being among the lineup, Season 1 was entertaining from the very beginning.

However, it has now come to an end. The fan-favorite star, Britney Godwin, didn’t win so who did?

Who won Big Brother Reindeer Games Season 1?

In Episode 6, which was the finale episode of the fairly quick series, Nicole Franzel-Arroyo was chosen as the first-ever winner of the series.

This is also Nicole’s second Big Brother win, after taking home first place in Season 18. This is her fourth time competing in the franchise overall, after being in both Season 16 and Season 22.

However, she did make it clear to Entertainment Weekly in a post-win interview that this show was a completely different experience.

“I feel like the Reindeer Games was so special because I had to do it completely myself. There was no one. I had to win competitions. It wasn’t a vote. It wasn’t down to who’s friends with who,” she told the outlet.

Frankie placed third, and Taylor finished the holiday completion as the runner-up.

It has not been announced by CBS whether or not this was a one-and-done special, or if Big Brother fans can expect this show every year.

