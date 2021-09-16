James Charles explains why he regrets saying Ariana Grande is ‘the rudest celebrity’

Beauty YouTuber James Charles has revealed that calling pop sensation Ariana Grande the ‘rudest celebrity’ he’s ever met has been one of the biggest regrets of his career.

James Charles is a 22-year-old beauty YouTuber, with over 24 million subscribers to his name. In his social media career, he has engaged with a number of high-profile people, even collaborating with people like Kim Kardashian.

In 2018, Charles filmed a YouTube video with fellow content creators Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams in which he was asked who the rudest celebrity he ever met was.

He almost instantly replied that it was Ariana Grande. James explained that after one of her concerts she followed and DMed him, but was she quickly met with a lot of backlash from fans for following the influencer amid his scandals.

She unfollowed him shortly after, and the YouTuber explained: “I messaged her back and I was like, ‘hey, did I do something wrong?’ And she literally was like, ‘Hey babe, I saw a lot of angry tweets from my fans and I would never want to disappoint them, so I unfollowed.'”

However, while doing a Q&A on his Instagram story, James has revealed that he actually regrets what he said about the singer.

“What did Ariana Grande do for you to say she’s the rudest celebrity you have ever met?” a fan asked.

James responded: “Literally nothing. The fact that I said that is one of my biggest regrets of my career & it still follows me four years later which sucks. I plan on talking about it in more depth when I film my review of REM. All I can hope is that people will listen with an open mind.”

With Grande revealing that her beauty line, R.E.M. is set to release this Fall, it looks like fans won’t have long to wait to hear James’ full story about the interaction between the pair.