Big Brother fans pleasantly surprised by “entertaining” Reindeer Games

We’re one episode into Big Brother Reindeer Games and viewers can’t help but admit that they are loving every second of it.

You’ve heard of Big Brother UK and Big Brother US, but have you seen Big Brother Reindeer Games?

The new show just debuted on December 11 and it is nothing like you’ve ever seen before. Returning iconic houseguests are put under surveillance once again as they compete in a Christmas-themed competition.

The dynamic cast that decided to give this challenge a try includes Season 24’s Taylor Hale and Frankie Grande from Season 16. They aren’t just returning to enjoy the thrill of the competition, they are also in the running for a $100,000 prize.

Because no new houseguests are involved with this season and the lineup itself is fairly small with only nine stars total are Big Brother fans interested in this series? Shockingly, yes.

Do fans like Big Brother Reindeer Games?

On December 11, viewers of the premiere episode took to Reddit to discuss their initial reactions to the show. The majority of the commenters seemed to agree that while it’s not a traditional Big Brother season, it still holds up.

“That was legitimately better produced and more entertaining than any episode of Big Brother US I’ve seen like ever,” One fan wrote.

Another fan said: “I enjoyed this more than I thought I would. Like a trip down BB memory lane.”

Hopefully, the fan enjoyment lasts throughout the entire season. It hasn’t been announced whether this series was a one-time production, or if Big Brother fans should expect a new holiday season every year

To stay updated on Big Brother Reindeer Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.