Who gets fired in Below Deck Down Under Season 2? All cast members fired

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has been full of ups and downs since the beginning. That being said, here’s a list of everyone who has been fired so far.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under has been chaotic from the second it began. And not exactly in the best way.

There have been several questionable instances where the new crew members have displayed horrible acts on camera.

As a result, multiple stars were fired from the boat and had to be removed from the show.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2: Who has been fired?

Here are all the people who have been let go during this season and why.

Bosun Luke Jones

During Episode 7, Bosun Luke Jones was fired for sexual misconduct towards another crew member. Specifically, Stewardess Margot Sisson.

She was unconscious when Luke got into her bed with her completely naked. Considering she did not consent, production had to step in to get him out of her bunk. Captain Jason Chambers ultimately fired him for attempting to sexually assault her.

After the episode aired, he changed his public Instagram account to private. His girlfriend has since tried to defend him.

Stewardess Laura Bileskane

Also during Episode 7, Stewardess Laura Bileskane was fired for inappropriate misconduct and crude statements.

She was removed from Deckhand Harry Lukasiewicz’s room after trying to make romantic advances to him, without his consent.

Later on in the episode, she made unsettling comments to Margot about the situation with Luke. Both of these situations led to her termination. And, just like Luke, Laura has also put her public Instagram profile on private.

Viewers will soon see if any other crew members are fired by the end of this season.

