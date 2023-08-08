What happened to Laura & Luke from Below Deck Down Under? Season 2 firings explained

Below Deck Down Under’s Laura and Luke have been fired from Season 2 for inappropriate misconduct towards their co-stars.

Letting people go isn’t uncommon in the Below Deck franchise. It has definitely happened before, like when Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier was fired from Below Deck Mediterranean.

But, they don’t happen often. In fact, Below Deck Season 4 had no one let go/quit the entire season. However, the same can’t be said for Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

Article continues after ad

So far, two crew members have been fired. Here are all of the details about how each got terminated.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2: Did Luke Jones get fired?

Bosun Luke Jones was fired for unconsented sexual advances toward Stewardess Margot Sisson. She was asleep in her bed when Luke went into her room, completely naked, and went into her bed.

Margot was barely awake and not fully aware of what was going on. A producer stepped and tried to get Luke out of her bed. He responded by cussing at the producer and closing the door in front of the camera. Ultimately, he left her room, and Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott went inside.

Article continues after ad

She asked Margot if she consented to him being in her bed, to which she responded by saying, “No I was asleep.” Captain Jason Chambers then took control of the situation. Luke locked himself in his room, but Jason unlocked it with a spare key and told him to immediately leave the boat. He only returned briefly to collect his belongings.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Below Deck Down Under Season 2: Did Laura Bileskane get fired?

The next to be fired was Stewardess Laura Bileskane. She got into the hot tub with Deckhand Adam Kodra and began touching his legs. He quickly started saying ‘no’, but she ignored his lack of consent and continued to make sexual advances toward him.

Article continues after ad

A little while after the hot tub incident, she then goes into his bedroom, gets into his bed, and attempts to massage him. The producer has to step in, once again, and have her removed. But, she didn’t stop there.

After Luke is fired, Laura talks to Margot and says that she’s upset that he’s gone, and that he was probably joking around with her. Margot reports her comments to Aesha, who then runs it up the totem pole to Captain Jason. He quickly fires her, forcing her to leave the show.

Article continues after ad

Viewers will soon see how the rest of the season goes on without them, and if any more crew members are going to get fired.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under Season 2 and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.