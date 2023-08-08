Below Deck Down Under’s Luke & Laura fired over inappropriate sexual advances

Below Deck Down Under’s Luke and Laura from Season 2 just got fired for their romantic actions with fellow crew members.

Episodes 6 and 7 of Below Deck Down Under Season 2 just aired. And no one could have been prepared for what went down.

We knew by the season trailer that someone was going to get fired. But, we didn’t know who, how many people, and why. Well, these two episodes just answered those questions.

Two people just got fired by Captain Jason Chambers and the reasons were definitely unexpected.

Did Below Deck Down Under’s Luke and Laura just get fired?

Both Stewardess Laura Bileskane and Bosun Luke Jones were fired in Episode 7 for being inappropriate towards their fellow crew members. The first to be let go was Luke.

When Stewardess Margot Sisson fell asleep in her room, Luke got completely naked and got into bed with her. Without her consent, we might add.

Long story short, Jason advised Luke that he had to spend the night in a hotel to diffuse the situation. Luke was then fired and not allowed to continue his duties for the rest of the season.

Not taking any hint about how Luke was let go, Laura still decided to romantically pursue her co-stars, specifically Deckhand Adam Kodra. She also attempted to make Margot feel guilty about Luke’s firing. Ultimately, Laura was also kicked out by the end of the episode.

Laura has put her Instagram profile on private, but Luke’s is still public. Yet, he hasn’t issued any sort of apology or response to the episode.

Viewers will soon see how the rest of the season goes on without them, and if any more crew members are going to get fired.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under Season 2 and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.