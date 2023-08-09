Luke’s girlfriend defends his dramatic Below Deck firing in leaked DMs

Below Deck Down Under’s Luke Jones has been facing harsh criticism after he was fired from the show for inappropriate sexual advances. But now his girlfriend has come to his defense.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 saw the dramatic firing of Bosun Luke Jones after he made inappropriate sexual advances toward his fellow crewmate, Stewardess Margot Sisson, while she was sleeping.

After getting into bed with her while completely nude, the producers of the reality TV show had to step in to remove the intoxicated bosun. He was promptly fired the next day after being sent off to stay the night in a hotel.

Now his girlfriend has come to his defense, with leaked DMs on Instagram showing her dismiss Luke’s behavior as “just acting.”

Katie Locher, who goes by ‘kittkattttttt’ on Twitter, shared a screenshot from a conversation she shared on Instagram with Luke’s girlfriend, Diana Maldonado.

The screenshot shows Kate responding to one of Diana’s stories in which she can be seen still coupled up with Luke despite his shocking on-screen behavior.

“The fact [you’re] with this man shows you condone his behavior of him being a predator,” Katie wrote.

But Diana wasn’t having it, jumping to her boyfriend’s defense and dismissing viewers’ concerns following the episode. She responded, “Girl he was just acting, it’s a TV show it’s not real life.”

Instagram: lukebonesjones Luke seemed to speak on the scandal in his latest Instagram post, seen once more in a state of undress.

“Acting?! He got into bed with a woman who was drunk?!” Katie replied, shocked by Diana’s nonchalant dismissal. Following the messages being leaked on Twitter, many users expressed their “disgust” and stated that Diana “needs a serious wake-up call.”

“Why would anyone ‘act’ as a predator knowing this would follow them forever?” one person pointed out. “No one is buying this!”

Diana’s Instagram is now private. Luke, however, has kept his account public with his latest post seemingly speaking on the issue (notably, there’s no apology in sight): “It doesn’t matter what they think about you because you don’t Care. Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective. Not the truth. Take ownership and move forward.”

