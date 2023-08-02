Below Deck Down Under’s Laura Bileskane goes private on social media after fan backlash

Below Deck Down Under’s Laura Bileskane set her Instagram account on private after fans criticized her Season 2 choices.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has only released a few episodes, and it is already looking to be the best season so far.

While there are a few familiar faces, including Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott, most of the Season 2 crew members are new. One that has gotten the spotlight in recent episodes is Stewardess Laura Bileskane, and not in a good way.

For starters, in Episode 5, she was caught drinking on the job on two different occasions. Then, she got into an argument with Aesha about limes. No really, limes.

In the same episode, Laura criticized Aesha for using already-squeezed lime juice as opposed to using fresh limes instead. Fans have quickly opened up about their distaste for the new member of the team and now it seems as though she has gone dark on social media.

Did Below Deck Down Under’s Laura go private on Instagram?

On August 1, a fan took to Reddit to share that Laura went private on her Instagram account.

Most viewers seemed to be divided by her decision. Some responded in the subreddit by saying that she should have anticipated the fan hate, while others are sticking up for her.

One fan wrote: “While I personally would never try to interact with someone I see on TV or tag them to be rude I do think that when you put yourself out there — especially on reality tv — you have to kind of expect that.”

One fan defended her and wrote: “She definitely sucks, but the online hate reality show cast members (especially “villains,” especially women) receive is insane and she doesn’t deserve that.”

Fans will soon see if Laura decides to make her social media public again, or if she decides to publicly respond to all of the on-screen backlash. Her food Instagram account, @cocina_de_laurinya, is still public.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.