Where to stream Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker- US, UK & more

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker airs on The CW tonight. Here’s more information about where viewers can stream the series in the US and around the world.

Patti Stanger returns to reality TV with a new series called Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, where she will continue to help her clients find a potential life partner.

This time, the matchmaker is expanding her clientele to include all singles instead of only millionaires, as she did on her previous shows.

Patti is recruiting Nick Viall from The Bachelor to give the clients tips about the issues they’ve faced in their past relationships and how to fix old habits.

Article continues after ad

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker premieres on Thursday, April 11. Here are the details about where viewers can stream the show online.

Where is Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker available to stream?

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker premieres on Thursday, April 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW. New episodes will air at the same date and time each week.

Article continues after ad

The episodes will be available to stream on The CW App on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Android TV for viewers who don’t have cable access, and on other smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Vizio.

How to watch Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker anywhere

ExpressVPN is a great way to watch your favorite shows from areas that do not otherwise have access.

Article continues after ad

Here are the steps to get started:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. Connect to 7Plus(AU) or Global TV(CA) Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 49% off yearly subscriptions. ExpressVPN also allows you to stream other popular reality TV shows from anywhere in the world.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker premieres on Thursday, April 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW.