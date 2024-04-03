Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker- Release date, cast & more

The new reality dating show Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker premieres on The CW this month, and here’s everything to know about the series.

Patti Stanger returns to reality TV with her new series Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, which will air on The CW.

The seasoned matchmaker will team up with Bachelor alum Nick Viall to help all singles find love, not just millionaires.

On Patti’s new series, she will dig into her clients’ relationship issues and figure out why they’re repeating the same patterns. If they succeed at her bootcamp, they are rewarded with a date.

Is there a trailer for Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker?

The trailer for Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker was posted by The CW on March 15, and it gives a glimpse into the strategies Patti uses to help her clients find love.

Patti is shown asking singles the hard questions such as what they look for in a partner, and their engagement timelines.

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker – Who is in the cast?

Patti and Nick are the hosts for Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, but the show also includes notable reality stars who are looking for love. Here are the featured cast members:

Patti Stanger

Nick Viall

Jeff Lewis

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi (Shahs of Sunset)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

Justin Glaze (The Bachelorette)

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker premieres on Thursday, April 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

Where to watch & stream Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker is available to stream through The CW App on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and other smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Vizio.

The new season will test Patti’s matchmaking skills with non-millionaire clients, and show viewers a different side of Nick as a matchmaking expert.