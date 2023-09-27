Where to stream Kitchen Nightmares new episodes: US, UK, Australia, Europe & more

Now that Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares is finally back in business, here is where you can stream Season 8 of the series.

When you think about the iconic chef Gordon Ramsay, several reality food shows like MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen come to mind. But, arguably, one of his most successful has to be Kitchen Nightmares.

The series followed Gordon as he traveled across the country to visit struggling restaurants and try to revamp them. Throughout the journey of getting these businesses to the next level, each episode usually included family drama, disgusting kitchens, and Gordon’s signature potty mouth.

Kitchen Nightmares ended with seven seasons in 2014. However, it is finally back after popular demand. Before it releases on September 22, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the new season.

The comeback season will premiere on Fox, but where will it be available to stream? This should help you out.

Where to stream Kitchen Nightmares Season 8?

Season 8 of Kitchen Nightmares will be available to stream on Hulu as long as you have a subscription, which can start at as low as $7.99 per month.

But, if you don’t have access to Hulu in your area, there are a few workarounds to watching the binge-worthy show. One that we definitely recommend is that you use a VPN, specifically Express VPN.

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Here are all of the steps to start watching Kitchen Nightmares Season 8:

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Hulu.

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other entertaining shows, including Love Island UK and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

To stay updated on all things Kitchen Nightmares, make sure to check our page here.