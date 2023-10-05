How many Kitchen Nightmares restaurants are still open in 2023?

When Gordon Ramsay intervenes at a restaurant on Kitchen Nightmares, it’s up to them to listen to his advice. Only a small fraction of the restaurants are still functioning today. Here’s how many restaurants from Hell’s Kitchen are still open in 2023.

One of the most intense aspects of Kitchen Nightmares is the way Gordon Ramsay steps up to intervene where needed. The restaurants he visits are often significantly struggling before he comes along to help out.

Gordon doesn’t take it lightly when he speaks his mind about the changes a particular restaurant needs to make. He’s brutally honest and he never beats around the bush.

So, how many of the restaurants from Kitchen Nightmares are still open today in 2023 after responding to Gordon’s influence?

Kitchen Nightmares restaurants that are still open in 2023

Gordon Ramsay speaking to restaurant owners.

It turns out that Kitchen Nightmares has only been successful a small fraction of the time. A mere 18 of the restaurants Gordon spent time in are still open right now.

A full list of restaurants featured on Hell’s Kitchen that are still open in 2023 is as follows:

Bask 46

Bel Aire Diner

Sandgate Hotel

The Walnut Tree Inn

Silversmith’s Kitchen

The Fenwick Arms

Spin a Yarn

Yanni’s Greek Restaurant

Luigi’s D’Italia

Lido di Manhattan

Pantaleone

Le Bistro

Leone’s Restaurant

Olde Hitching Post

Oceana

Spanish Pavillion

The Greek at the Harbor

Zayna Flaming Grill

These are the restaurants that took Gordon’s advice to heart and followed his instructions. They listened to his guidelines and made adequate changes to stay in business for the long haul. The owners in charge of these spots were willing to switch things up, even if the changes felt difficult and unfamiliar to them. Not every single restaurant owner was so lucky, though.

Kitchen Nightmares restaurants that are closed in 2023

Gordon Ramsay chatting on Kitchen Nightmares.

A whopping 65 restaurants viewers grew familiar with on Kitchen Nightmares are now closed. Every single restaurant from both Seasons 1 and 2 is shut down. A couple of restaurants from Seasons 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 are still up and running — but not many.

For the most part, the majority of restaurants from these seasons just aren’t around anymore. A few of the more memorable restaurants that didn’t survive include The Mixing Bowl, Hot Potato Café, and Amy’s Baking Company. The restaurants we’ve been introduced to so far in Season 8 are still functioning, and only time will tell if they will last.

