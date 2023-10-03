What happened to Bask 46 after Kitchen Nightmares: Open or closed?

Bask 46 had only recently opened before appearing on Kitchen Nightmares. But is the restaurant still open, or have they closed their doors?

Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares is back and better than ever with new episodes. FOX has decided to revive the series, which focuses on the world-class chef trying to turn around many failing restaurants.

In Episode 1, Ramsay worked with Bel Aire Diner to solve their dysfunctional family dynamic and clustered menu. In fact, the 50-year-old Queens, New York restaurant still remains open to this day.

During the second episode, Ramsay visited Bask 46 in Woodland, New Jersey, which opened in February 2023. But did the bar and grill manage to survive after their Kitchen Nightmares segment?

Is Bask 46 from Kitchen Nightmares still open?

As of October 2023, Bask 46 is still open, but Chef Bobby did not return to the restaurant.

Chef Bobby apologized to the owner for the raw chicken sitting out but quickly went back to his old habits. The two-month update revealed that the chef never returned to the kitchen.

Initially, Ramsay criticized the place’s portion sizes and how people are “taking away more food than they’re eating.” He also was shocked after finding out Bask 46’s “homemade cheese sauce” actually included Cheez-Wiz.

Since then, Bask 46 has added ribeye steak, beef sliders, and blackened shrimp tacos to their menu.

Bask 46 has only 71 Google reviews, sitting at a 4.2 out of 5 stars rating. Recent customers have praised the bar for its “juicy” burgers and delicious fries.

“The atmosphere and hand-crafted deco are really cool and interesting, notice more in-depth stuff every time I go. Highly recommend,” one person wrote.

