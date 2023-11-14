What happened to Love Bites after Kitchen Nightmares: Open or closed?

Love Bites Cafe was featured in Season 8, Episode 6 of Kitchen Nightmares. Is the restaurant open or closed following Gordon Ramsay’s visit?

Season 8 of Kitchen Nightmares has been full of several highs and lows. Gordon Ramsay has been taking time out of his busy schedule to visit different restaurants in the United States to make some serious changes and upgrades.

Sometimes, these restaurants are willing to listen to his advice. Other times, they prefer to ignore the Michelin star expert.

Love Bites Cafe is the restaurant Gordon spent time at in Saugerties, New York. Is it still open and functioning today?

Love Bites Cafe is now officially closed

Love Bites Cafe’s final statement on Facebook.

After filming Season 8, Episode 6 of Kitchen Nightmares, Love Bites Cafe has closed its doors. According to Reality TV Updates, they shut down in July 2023 just a month after Gordon was there.

The restaurant owners, Tess Robinson and Christopher Keff, posted the announcement on Facebook to keep everyone in the loop.

The message said, “This has been a hard post to think about, type, and even post. Let us start off like we always do by saying you guys are the best and we love you!

“Our customers are friends and some have become like family. We wouldn’t trade these last 6 years of serving you for anything!

“But the time has come and We are on to our next adventure. But know we are leaving you in very good hands!

“We will miss you all. And even though Chris and I will no longer be apart of the business at 69 Partition Street, our recipes and imprint will live through the new cafe! We will be transitioning ownership in the near future. Thank you all for an amazing 6 years!”

Several likes, reactions, and comments poured in from people who’ve dined at Love Bites Cafe in the past. Although Gordon’s goal is always to help revitalize restaurants for future success, that simply wasn’t the case this time around.