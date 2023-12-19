Everything Kitchen Nightmares fans hope to see in Season 9

The conversation about Kitchen Nightmares Season 9 is already in full force. Here’s what social media is saying.

Season 8 of Kitchen Nightmares officially came to an end in December 2023 after airing 10 brand-new episodes.

Season 9 of the show hasn’t been renewed by Fox yet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from engaging in conversation about their expectations.

These are some of the things devoted fans are hoping to see if the show continues in the future.

Fan expectations for Kitchen Nightmares Season 9

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss Season 9 of Kitchen Nightmares if the show gets an official renewal from Fox Network.

The Redditor who started the thread asked, “If Kitchen Nightmares Gets Renewed Again, What Do You Want To See Changed For Season 9?”

One fan wrote back saying, “More locations. It seems like Gordon only visited New York and New Jersey.”

Another user added, “A less filtered Gordon Ramsay. He seemed to have been less aggressive and abrasive when he saw chefs defending their food.

“More staff reunions. It was interesting to see those in episodes because you could deconstruct all the problems from the restaurant and also see some very heated discussions.”

Someone else with a harsher critique wrote, “Everything needs to be changed lol. The remake is not at all like the old seasons.

“I feel like Gordon lost his passion. I barely see him wear his chef jacket during dinner services anymore in these episodes.”

Overall, it seems that Kitchen Nightmares fans share a lot of similar expectations for what’s to come in the future.

They’re looking for episodes that don’t feel so rushed or formulaic. Viewers are collectively interested in getting a deeper, more personal look into the restaurant industry as a whole.

Some fans simply want to see Gordon show up at restaurants with the same energy he had during earlier seasons of the show from the early 2000s.