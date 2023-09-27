Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares – Best episodes of all time, ranked

Gordon Ramsay has captured some success stories and horror stories over the years with his hit FOX show. To celebrate its reboot in 2023, here we’ve ranked all of the best Kitchen Nightmares episodes of all time using viewer ratings – from Amy’s Baking Company to The Burger Kitchen Part 1 & 2.

Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares (US version especially) boomed in popularity years after it ended, taking over Twitch with many streamers hosting watch-along sessions with their audience.

In 2023, FOX has decided to bring it back – with Gordon Ramsay stepping into kitchens right across the country once again, in a bid to save them from the brink of collapse. Compared to the older series, there will be some changes, too.

If you’re ready to binge the old seasons of this iconic Reality TV show or would like to relive some of the most memorable moments of years gone by, we’ve got you covered.

Kitchen Nightmares best episodes of all time, ranked by ratings

FOX Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares created some of the most iconic memes in television history.

Below, we’ve ranked the top 10 best Kitchen Nightmares episodes of all time, using IMDb ratings. With Ramsay’s big comeback on FOX in 2023, interest in the show – which has been off the air for a decade – has peaked.

10th: “Hot Potato Cafe,” Season 3, Episode 1

Embarking on a journey to salvage the struggling Hot Potato Cafe in Philadelphia, Ramsay grapples with a dispirited staff, lackluster menu, and the dire need for a culinary and morale revamp.

IMDb rating: 7.3

9th: “Peter’s,” Season 1, Episode 1

Ramsay heads to Peter’s Italian Restaurant in Babylon, New York. A once-thriving restaurant managed by an overconfident owner, Peter, has descended into a chaotic mess. Ramsay’s task is to infuse life, professionalism, and authentic Italian flavors back into the kitchen.

IMDb rating: 7.3

8th: “Mill Street Bistro, Part 2,” Season 6, Episode 12

Continuing the battle against the obstinate owner Joe, Ramsay strives to bring about change to the bistro’s menu and service, aiming to convert arrogance into appreciation for authentic culinary arts.

IMDb rating: 7.4

7th: “Dillons,” Season 1, Episode 2

At Dillons in New York City, Ramsay confronts a disorganized kitchen, a convoluted menu, and an owner in denial. Amidst a multicultural chaos, Ramsay endeavors to reinstate discipline and an enticing, simplified menu.

IMDb rating: 7.4

6th: “Burger Kitchen: Part 2,” Season 5, Episode 7

As turmoil continues to envelop the Burger Kitchen, Ramsay’s persistent efforts start peeling layers of familial discord while gradually steering the restaurant towards a potential recovery.

IMDb rating: 7.5

5th: “Sebastian’s,” Season 1, Episode 6

Venturing into Sebastian’s in California, Ramsay is faced with a complex menu and an owner resistant to change. Through hard-hitting reality checks, Ramsay aims to simplify operations and rekindle the restaurant’s dwindling spark.

IMDb rating: 7.5

4th: “Mill Street Bistro, Part 1,” Season 6, Episode 11

At Mill Street Bistro in Ohio, Ramsay confronts the arrogant owner, Joe, who proves to be one of his toughest adversaries. Joe’s delusions of grandeur about his bistro’s quality clash with the reality of its mediocre offerings.

IMDb rating: 7.7

3rd: “Burger Kitchen: Part 1,” Season 5, Episode 6

The first part of the saga unfolds at Burger Kitchen in California, where a family’s dream turns into a nightmare under a dictatorial dad. Ramsay steps into a boiling pot of familial tension and culinary disarray.

IMDb rating: 7.7

2nd: “Oceana,” Season 4, Episode 14

Ramsay visits Oceana in New Orleans, where sibling rivalry and dismal management have left the restaurant sinking. Ramsay’s stern guidance seeks to mend relations and elevate the dining experience to match the vibrant city’s standards.

IMDb rating: 7.8

1st: “Amy’s Baking Company,” Season 6, Episode 16

In this unforgettable episode, Ramsay visits the notorious Amy’s Baking Company in Arizona. Owners Amy and Samy’s refusal to take constructive criticism and their tumultuous interactions with staff and customers make this episode a must-watch, securing its top spot with a remarkable IMDb rating.

You can watch the full episode here on YouTube.

IMDb rating: 9.2

Now that you have the rundown of the crème de la crème of Kitchen Nightmares episodes, ranked by IMDb ratings, it’s time to revisit the dramatic and educative escapades of Gordon Ramsay.

You can stream these engaging episodes on Amazon Prime Video among other streaming platforms, witnessing culinary disasters morph into victories under Ramsay’s adept guidance.