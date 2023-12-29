Kitchen Nightmares viewers “doubt” reboot will receive ninth season

Devoted fans of Kitchen Nightmares are questioning whether or not the show will return for Season 9.

Is it possible that Kitchen Nightmares might be finished for good? Some fans of the show are starting to think so.

Season 8 of Kitchen Nightmares didn’t receive the best feedback from viewers across-the-board.

Here’s what social media users have been saying about the possibility of a ninth season for this particular reality TV show.

Will Kitchen Nightmares return for season nine?

Social media users have a lot to say about the direction Kitchen Nightmares has been headed. A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss the topic.

The Redditor who started the conversation wrote, “Do you think they’ll make a season 9 of Kitchen Nightmares? I know Season 8 wasn’t received overwhelmingly positively, but I enjoyed seeing Gordon doing the show again. Do you think they’ll make a Season 9?”

Someone responded with, “I have seen the first seven seasons of this show probably 10 times each, but I still have about 70% of this season to get through. There was something very uninteresting to me about it this year.”

Another user added, “Did people like the new season? I thought was too repetitive and boring, he was way too nice this time.”

A third Redditor joined the conversation to say, “If they do, they need to change a lot! From the locations, how much time they spend at the restaurants & make it look less like they hired extras to fill tables.

Someone else chimed in with, “If so, they really need to lean back into the drama. I loved the original show because of all of the ridiculous drama and fights. If the owner isn’t having a street fight with the tax collector, what’s the point?”

As of now, Fox hasn’t made an announcement about renewing the show for a ninth season. Viewers will have to wait and see if the producers will continue pressing on in the future.